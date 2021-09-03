Alberta government updates mask policies and introduces new vaccine incentive program

By Cristina Paolozzi, September 3 2021—

Premier Jason Kenney and the Alberta government outlined the updates they will be making to help reduce the uptick in cases across the province.

The province is currently leading the country in daily new COVID cases and active cases. Alberta reported 1,401 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, out of 12,551 tests. The positivity rate was 11.3 per cent.

Starting Sept. 4 at 8 a.m., masks will become mandatory again for all indoor public spaces and workplaces. The Alberta government also stated that schools are not required to implement masking, however the University of Calgary made the decision to make masks mandatory inside all public indoor areas.

Following this same deadline, restaurants, bars, cafés and other licensed establishments will not be allowed to serve alcohol past 10 p.m.

The province has also introduced a new vaccine incentive program to encourage unvaccinated Albertans to make a vaccine appointment.

A one-time incentive of $100 is now available for all Albertans 18 years old or older who have received either a first or second dose of the vaccine. Albertans can claim this incentive between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14.

The vaccine lottery is also still available to all Albertans who have received two doses of vaccine and are aged 18 and over. Those eligible can enter for the last remaining $1 million draw for the Open for Summer Lottery. The final draw closes Sept. 23.

Fully protected Albertans are also eligible to enter the Outdoor Adventure vaccine lottery. The lottery closes Sept. 9.

To book your vaccine appointment, you can check out a list of participating pharmacies through the Alberta Blue Cross website, or book an appointment through the Alberta government’s website. To check real-time stats and COVID updates, view the Gauntlet’s virtual map.