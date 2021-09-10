Fire breaks out on U of C campus

By Cristina Paolozzi, September 10, 2021—

On Sept. 10 at approximately 4 p.m., a fire broke out in Education Tower on the University of Calgary campus.

Videos were sent to the Instagram account @yyc.clowns from university students who captured smoke rising from one of the buildings.

These students say that the results of the smoke were because of a trash bin set on fire.

One of the students, Remus Navarro, said that he was at the Volleydome when the fire started and saw smoke coming from a building he was unable to identify.

“I saw smoke coming from the entrance, I don’t know which one though,” he said. “I saw the flames from the entrance because I was standing on chairs.”

Paul Willing from campus security at the U of C was able to verify the details of the fire.

“In Education Tower, a garbage can caught fire,” he confirms.

Navarro said that after seeing fire trucks and police cars arrive at the scene, they were able to put out the fire relatively quickly.

According to @yyc.clowns, the building was evacuated after it began to fill with smoke. No injuries have been reported.