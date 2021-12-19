The U of C cancels all remaining in-person exams and moves block week online

By Julieanne Acosta, December 19 2021—

Today, the U of C sent out an email written by President and Vice-Chancellor Ed McCauley to students to announce the cancellation of all remaining in-person exams.

This announcement comes after an email was sent out Thursday afternoon about an individual testing positive for the Omicron variant on campus, however, no changes were made until today.

The remainder of in-person exams for the Fall semester will be cancelled and students will soon be notified by their instructors on alternative plans for final grading.

Graduate exams — such as thesis defences and candidacy — will be switched to an online version for the next few days and the first week of January.

Along with this, the U of C has decided that all block week activities, which will take place from Jan. 3–7, that are not required to be in person will be moved online.

In this email, McCauley, reiterated what Provost Teri Balser said in the email on Thursday.

“What we don’t know about the Omicron variant exceeds what we do know,” wrote McCauley. “In that environment it makes sense for us to act cautiously.”

As of now, the U of C has made no announcements on the Winter semester that is set to start on Jan. 10. McCauley does note that depending on the Omicron variant, the semester could shift back to online.

“It is possible that, as the Omicron situation becomes clearer, we will decide to delay the start of in-person instruction,” wrote McCauley. “We aim to decide on this matter by Jan. 4.”