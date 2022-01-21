Andrea’s Book Nook: Five book recommendations to start a good reading year

By Andrea Silva Santisteban Fort, January 21 2022—

For a lot of readers, the few first books they read in January set the tone for their reading journey of the year. This is why, with this article, I want to provide to you five book recommendations of diverse genres for a new year full of amazing reads!

Without Merit by Colleen Hoover:

This is not the love story this author typically writes. In Without Merit, Colleen Hoover gives us a story about family problems, hidden truths and imperfect characters. This book is about Merit — a seventeen-year-old girl who is trying to figure life out as she faces her own mental battles and personal issues.

She is doing this in a restructured church building turned family home, with her unusual family members. After reaching her breaking point, Merit decides to free herself by revealing the family’s secrets and leaving everyone behind. Things do not go as planned, however, which leads her to face the consequences of her decisions.

I personally laughed many times reading this book but did notice some trigger warnings readers need to take into consideration before getting into the story. Nevertheless, this book is an entertaining read about a strange family, reconciliation and love.

The Choice: Embrace the Possible by Edith Eger:

The Choice is an inspiring story of an admirable lady. In this read, Edith Eger tells us the story of her childhood, surviving the holocaust and finding peace after traumatic events. This is a vulnerable testimony of strength, healing and growth.

She is a hero who uses her story as a tool to spread compassion and kindness to help people. This is also done with her work as a psychologist who specializes in Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

This book provides the reader a philosophical and psychological perspective of how to approach life in a meaningful way. If you want to read a story of resilience and recovery, this is a recommendation for you.

The Guest List by Lucy Foley:

This is a mystery/thriller read about a murder that occurs in a luxurious wedding held in a secluded island. The story is constructed by the perspectives of the bride, the plus one, the bridesmaid, the best man and the wedding planner.

On a remote Irish island, the rising TV star Will, and the sophisticated magazine entrepreneur Jules, plan to have a perfect wedding. Nevertheless, things do not go as planned, as a dead body is found on the wedding night.

This book is a page-turner with a well-developed plot. The reader gets to piece together the story. Also, the atmosphere created in The Guest List is another reason why I think this is a good read to start you year with.

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry:

This book tells the story of Poppy and Alex, two best friends who travel together for one week every summer. Poppy is a complete extrovert and free spirit, while Alex is more reserved and cautious, which creates the perfect dynamic.

The story is told from Poppy’s point of view who remembers their vacations over the course of twelve years, which provides an insight into their relationship, and guides the reader through the current summer adventure they are on.

The witty banter, their developing attraction and the way two storylines converge makes this book a funny, light-hearted and enjoyable read.

The Things We Cherished by Pam Jenoff:

The main story line of this book is about Charlotte Gold, a public defender who is requested by her ex, Brian, a high-profile attorney, to assist him on a case. The legal matter in question is about Roger Dykmans, a man who has been accused of betraying his brother, Hans.

This disloyalty was seen to cause the death of hundreds of Jewish children during World War II. The defendant does not want to cooperate on his case and refuses to tell his side of the story. This leads Charlotte to travel to Europe and work alongside Jack, Brain’s brother, to solve the mystery of what happened during the war.

The only hope that may prove Roger’s innocence is contained in an anniversary clock of the early 1900s — a handcrafted and valuable piece linked to his family history. The book follows two storylines: one dedicated to the criminal lawyers as they discover the truth, and one centered on Roger’s experience in Nazi Germany.

With this book, Pam Jenoff creates and executes a complex story about love and betrayal through a brilliantly knitted plot. This is a perfect mystery, historical fiction and romance read.