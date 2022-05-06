U of C mask mandate lifted on May 1

By Julieanne Acosta, May 6 2022 —

On April 29, the University of Calgary decided that the general masking mandate will come to an end on May 1. The announcement was made via mass email to the campus community.

The U of C made the decision amidst the provincial mask mandate lifting on March 1. With the exam period ending last week, the U of C will follow the changes in provincial and city mask mandates from the spring.

In the email, the U of C reminded the campus community that instances remain in which masks are still required, such as clinical settings that are required to follow Alberta Health Services masking guidelines and public transportation.

While the mask mandate is lifted, the U of C still strongly recommends the use of masks on campus and urges the campus community to be respectful of people’s comfortability levels.

“While individuals are not permitted to create masking mandates, they may invite others to wear a mask when entering an enclosed research, work, study or teaching space,” the email read. “Continuing to respect and support people’s decision to wear a mask is strongly supported and encouraged.”

The email concluded by reminding the campus community of the general COVID-19 health guidelines.

“The University of Calgary wholeheartedly embraces the value of vaccination in keeping you, your loved ones, and our broader community healthy. Everyone is urged to keep up with booster vaccinations as they become available, and follow recommended health guidelines,” the email read. “This combined with regular handwashing, physical distancing and keeping rooms well ventilated can together help limit virus transmission. And as always, continuing to remain home when sick remains a key method to help keep the campus community safe.”

The email can be read on the U of C’s website. For more information on the U of C’s COVID-19 policy, visit the U of C’s COVIDSafe Campus website.