SLC meet in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic

By Enobong Ukpong, September 12 2022—

This week’s Student Legislative Council (SLC) meeting took place on Sept. 6, and SLC members related their goals for the upcoming 2022/2023 academic year.

This week marked a special occasion — not only was it the first SLC meeting of the semester, it was also the first in-person SLC meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the Winter 2020 semester.

Students’ Union (SU) President Nicole Schmidt, VP Academic Shaziah Jinnah Morsette, and VP Student Life Adrian Alcantara spent the meeting sharing what progress was made in the last year and the various upcoming goals and emerging issues the SU plans to tackle this academic year.

One of the promises was that the SU will work to prevent assignments from being assigned during reading week, something that is technically against university policies.

“President Schmidt and I will be working heavily throughout the year as we really want to advocate for a reassessment of institutional policies regarding term breaks and coursework, to align with the original intention of the break and current campus health and strategy,” said Morsette.

Another goal is to make sure that the Student Bill of Rights is ratified as an official document and available on the academic calendar so that students can more easily access their rights and responsibilities.

Another issue brought up was the current vacancies the SLC is currently facing — VP external, VP operations finance, and a second Schulich School of Engineering representative.

“The lack of executives on the current team has been an extremely large issue as the executives and even some of the representatives are actually filling the roles of the other executives,” said Alcantara.

Agendas, minutes and upcoming meetings for SLC can be found online.