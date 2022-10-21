SLC discuss increase in enrolment numbers for continuing education

By Enobong Ukpong, October 21 2022—

This week’s Student Legislative Council (SLC) meeting took place on Oct. 18. The main topic of discussion was the post-Board of Governors report.

The Board of Governors (BoG) is an organization that is responsible for overseeing the management of the University of Calgary’s business and affairs. The board develops the strategic direction and policy framework for the university and is largely responsible for making sure the university is achieving its objectives.

As BoG Student-at-Large representative, Renzo Pererya attended the last Board of Governors’ meeting on Oct. 14.

While there were no action items at the meeting, Pererya shared that there will be tuition and ancillary fees at the next board meeting, as well as upcoming opportunities for student representatives to participate in budget discussions at the upcoming General Faculties Council (GFC) meeting.

Pererya also shared that there has been a large increase in the enrolment numbers in continuing education, from 16,250 in 2021 to 30,201 in 2022.

“The doubling of these numbers can be partly attributed to a particular marketing strategy that the university is using, especially towards international students, and marketing UCalgary as a place for lifelong learning,” said Pererya.

Pererya said that he asked what the future vision was in terms of the relationship between online and in-person modalities. The BoG associate vice president had stated that there were no particular goals in place and that the current preliminary discussion was focused on a reversal of pre-COVID.

“They want the shift for this program to be largely online, with of vote of 75 to 25 per cent split to allow for accommodation to be in place for students to take part in this program, regardless of where they are,” said Pererya.

Agendas, minutes and upcoming meetings for SLC can be found online.