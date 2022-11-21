Andrea’s Book Nook: Mystery books you need to read

By Andrea Silva, November 21 2022—

In honour of Halloween passing, the goal of this piece is to recommend some mystery and suspense reads that will keep any reader engaged.

The Birthday Girl by Melissa de la Cruz

This book tells the story of Ellie, a woman who seems to have it all. Ellie has decided to celebrate her fortieth birthday with a huge party at her new house in Palm Springs, in order to show off her wealth to all of her guests. Nonetheless, her plan does not go as she envisioned, as Ellie spends the night of her festivity worried about secrets she has kept from her husband, her financial situation and the problems of her oldest daughter. The reader also gets an insight into another birthday that changed the course of Ellie’s life: her sweet sixteenth. The plot unfolds in alternating chapters, as the reader slowly learns about Ellie’s past and how it impacts her present circumstances. The Birthday Girl is an intriguing mystery novel that would make a perfect read for the fall season.

The Other Woman by Sandie Jones

When Emily meets Adam, she thinks she has met the man of her dreams. That is, until she meets her future mother-in-law, Pammie, who is nothing like the sweet and caring woman she appears to be. Adam, on the other hand, seems to have an extremely close relationship with his mother. Pammie is determined to end his son’s relationship and is willing to lie and manipulate to get Emily out of Adam’s life. This story follows the evolving relationship of these three characters, and how, as the plot develops, so does the antagonism between the two women. Overall, The Other Woman is a page-turner psychological mystery that will keep any reader hooked.

Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena

Fred and Sheila Merton have been murdered in their home in Brecken Hill, in upstate New York. Earlier in the evening, they had an Easter dinner with their three adult children, Catherine, Dan and Jenna, who left the house extremely upset by the events that occurred in the family gathering. Fred was a cruel man, engaged in many complicated relationships. Sheila was a cold woman, distant from her children. Now that they are dead, their million-dollar fortune is destined for Catherine, Dan and Jenna. As the three have something to gain from the death of their parents, the siblings are considered suspects in the murder case. As the story progresses, it is revealed that each sibling has deep secrets and reasons to seek their parents’ fortune. The reader will have to sort through a series of lies, alibis, and suspicious behaviour to figure out who murdered Fred and Sheila, which makes this book an enjoyable read for any mystery enthusiast.

Every Last Secret by A.R. Torre

Cat and her husband, William, are living the dream life in their affluent neighbourhood in Atherton, California. Neena Ryder is a life coach with many secrets and high ambitions, who is married to a loving but average man, Matt. William, as the owner of a large multi-million-dollar business, hires Neena as a “life coach” to increase his employees’ confidence and productivity. As the story progresses, it is revealed to the reader that Neena desires William, his wealth, and the life he could give her. With the development of the plot, her interest in him grows into an obsession, as she does everything she can to insert herself into his life. Although Cat does her best to welcome their new neighbours to the community, she realizes that Neena is not someone she can trust or wants near her husband. Nonetheless, Cat is oblivious to what Neena is capable of doing to get what she wants. Every Last Secret is a great read with insightful characters and an engaging plot.