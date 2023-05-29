What bubble tea order would I give you based on your major

By Josie Simon, May 29 2023

As a student at the University of Calgary, you might find yourself drowning in assignments, textbooks and lectures. Thankfully, one indulgence can make it all better: bubble tea. But with so many options and variations available, it can be tough to decide which bubble tea flavour is right for you. Fear not — the Gauntlet’s got you covered.

Based on your major, we’ve picked out the perfect bubble tea order to satisfy your taste buds and give you the energy you need to power through your studies. So without further ado, let’s get sipping!

Engineering: Matcha milk tea with taro balls

As an engineering student, you’re always working hard to solve complex problems. That’s why we suggest a Matcha Milk Tea with chewy taro balls. This flavorful combination will give you the boost you need to power through your next project.

Fine Arts: Taro milk tea with pudding

Fine Arts majors are renowned for being creative and unique and this drink is no different. Taro milk tea is sweet and earthy, with an eye-catching purple hue. The pudding adds a creamy texture that will make you feel like you’re indulging in a fancy dessert, even when you’re just sipping on boba.

Business: Thai milk tea with jelly

As a business major, you’re always on the go. Between classes, meetings, and networking events, you need a drink that can keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle. Thai milk tea is the perfect choice because it’s strong but not overpowering. Add some jelly to your drink for a fruity kick that will motivate you to keep hustling.

Health Sciences: Mango green tea with aloe vera

Studying the human body and how to keep it healthy can be a daunting task. That’s why you need a drink to give you the nutrients you need to power through your studies. Mango green tea contains antioxidants and vitamins while aloe vera can help soothe any digestive issues you might be grappling with.

Computer Science: Wintermelon tea with grass jelly

If you’re a computer science major, you’ve probably spent more than a few all-nighters hunched over your laptop. Wintermelon tea is perfect for those long coding sessions because it has a mild, refreshing taste that won’t overwhelm your senses. Add some grass jelly for a satisfying chewy texture that will keep your mouth busy while you’re typing away.

Social Sciences: Jasmine green tea with aloe vera

As a social sciences student, you’re all about connecting with people and understanding the world complex around you. Jasmine green tea with aloe vera is a refreshing and soothing option that will help you unwind and focus on your studies. The aloe vera will also make you feel like you’re doing something healthy for your body — a win-win!

Kinesiology: Strawberry black tea with popping boba

As a kinesiology student, you’re all about staying active and energized. That’s why we suggest strawberry black tea with colourful popping boba. This drink is the perfect pick-me-up after a challenging workout.

Science: Honeydew milk tea with egg pudding

As a science student, you’re constantly digging deep and exploring new frontiers. That’s why we recommend a smooth honeydew milk tea with decadent egg pudding. This creamy concoction is the perfect way to treat yourself after a long day of studying.

Social Work: Matcha latte

As a social work student, you are dedicated to serving your community. A matcha latte is perfect for you as it offers a health boost with antioxidants while relaxing your mind with a comforting taste.

Education: Classic milk tea with honey

If you’re studying to become a teacher, you are likely passionate about helping others and spreading positivity. That’s why we recommend a classic milk tea with honey bubbles. The sweetness of the honey bubbles paired with the creamy milk tea will bring a smile to your face and a boost of energy to help you get through those long days of studying and teaching.

Nursing: Wintermelon tea with tapioca pearls

As a future healthcare professional, your top priority is caring for others. We recommend a classic wintermelon tea with tapioca pearls for you. The refreshing taste of the wintermelon paired with the fun texture of the tapioca pearls will provide you with a much-needed break and moment of happiness during your busy schedule.

There you have it, folks — the ultimate bubble tea guide for U of C students. So next time you’re feeling parched or need a study break, try out one of these delicious flavour combinations and give yourself the fuel you need to crush your classes. Happy sipping!

This article is part of our humour section.