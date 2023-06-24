Sled Island’s Ramsay block party on now

By Julieanne Acosta, June 24 2023—

This year’s block party is in full swing at the Lilydale parking lot (2126 Hurst Rd SE). With a whole host of activities running for the rest of the day, this is a must-go for everyone. This event is open to anyone with or without a Sled Island pass as admission into the block party is free.

As you approach the venue you are immediately greeted by the loud noises of live bands, cheering crowds and the bustle of the whole event.

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

Kicking off the block party’s musical performances today was Hardcore Makeout — an indie-pop band that had the crowd drawing nearer to the stage to watch them live.

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

The lively and family-friendly music the band brought with them had everyone dancing along as they captivated the attention of many around the block party. As the opening act to the block party, Hardcore Makeout set the bar high for the rest of the performances throughout the afternoon.

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

Aside from Harcore Makeout, attendees can expect constant performances happening throughout the event with a new set occurring each hour until the last set at 8 p.m.

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

Aside from the amazing performances lined up for the block party, there are also two art events happening just across the street from the parking lot — an art battle hosted by nvrlnd. arts foundation and an AUArts Students’ Association exhibit featuring work from emerging artists at the University of the Arts.

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

If the live performances and the artwork being showcased aren’t enough to convince you to head down before it’s over — the block party also has drinks ranging from margaritas, beers and shafts and to add on to that, the party has three food trucks with tasty food options and ice cream from Lukes Drug Mart.

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

Right in between the block party and the art showcases is the Compound Mobile Skatepark which is free to use and open to all.

Photo by Julieanne Acosta

The block party will be on until 9 p.m. tonight giving attendees loads of time to come by. For some added family-friendly fun, the party has sidewalk chalk, Dance Dance Revolution, bubbles and a sandcastle competition for the younger attendees as well.

For more information on Sled Island’s Ramsay block party, click here.