Calgary Hidden Gems: Boogie’s Burgers

By Francesca Schoettler, July 30 2023—

To the people who call Calgary their home, Boogie’s Burgers is a staple with its affordable prices and innovative burgers. Their slogan, Slangin’ Burgs Since ‘69, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the restaurant and the welcoming staff who work there.

My friends are regular customers of Boogie’s and have nothing but glowing recommendations to share each time they go — so I thought it was about time to try it out and believe me, the only thing I regret was not eating there sooner. We visited the location in Marda Loop, also known as The Baby, but they have another store in Renfrew coined The OG. The location in Renfrew started as a drive-thru in 1969 but after gaining some traction it expanded sometime in the 80s, creating the well-loved and frequently-visited place it is today.

The burger joint may be small-ish (as their website describes it) but the hype surrounding their delicious burgers certainly isn’t. The Pizza Burger, The BoogMak, Jebb’s Doggie Burger, The Hawaiian Vacation, and June’s Jerk Chicken are just some of the mouthwatering burgers on the menu. With a ton of options including beyond burgers (yes, they do have a beyond-meat patty for their vegan customers), Boogie’s also offers snacks and sides, flavorful milkshakes, and craft beer from local breweries. The staff is knowledgeable when it comes to allergies and has an assortment of vegan and gluten-free options for customers to order from.

If you are feeling particularly adventurous, I’d suggest that you order Don’t Fear the Reaper. This burger comes with four patties, two slices of cheddar cheese, 4 strips of bacon, a butterflied hot dog, a fried egg, signature red sauce, white onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, and a mini corn dog. A lot of stamina is recommended when it comes to this specific item on the menu.

I like to think of Boogie’s Burgers as a combination of classics, both new and old, as it features a wide array of 60’s diner culture, 70’s aesthetic, 80’s arcade games, 90’s music, and 2000’s junk food devotion, which is written on their website. Boogie’s is a fun and entertaining establishment with a collection of arcade games you can play. Their games are free all day on Monday but any other day of the week you’ll need to dust off the old piggy bank and bring your quarters. They also hold an annual Ms. Pac-Man tournament every February and rumour has it that the winner receives FREE burgers for one year so I’d start practicing now if I was you.

I address this restaurant spotlight to my fellow students (especially those of you who are desperately craving a break from the constant consumption of ramen noodles), run, don’t walk to Boogie’s today.