A rundown on the music at this year’s Calgary Stampede

By Ansharah Shakil, July 4 2024—

Live music is one of the things that defines the Calgary Stampede the most, and this year’s line-up is no different. With more than 100 acts over the course of 11 days, there’s ample opportunity to catch a show on one of the Stampede’s four designated stages for music. Major artists have come to the Stampede in the past and the newest lineup promises to hold to that standard.

At Nashville North, headliners include The Washboard Union, Tyler Joe Miller, Owen Riegling, Brothers Osbourne, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Josh Ross, James Barker Band, Brian Kelley, Jackson Dean and Lindsey Ell. The Nashville North lineup also has artists like Mariya Stokes, Madeline Merlo and Foxx Worthee. An 18+ venue, Nashville North is called the original Stampede party tent for a reason — its lineup largely skews towards country and country-adjacent music.

The headliners for the Big Four Roadhouse are Five Alarm Funk, Melanie G, VAVO, Cash Cash, The Dead South, Dinosaur Jr., Jewel, Killer Mike, Melanie C, Melissa Etheridge, Ne-Yo, The Revivalists, Shakey Graves and Soul Asylum. Among numerous other acts are Down With Webster and Danny Nix & The Heat. The Big Four Roadhouse stage is another 18+ venue and characteristic Stampede experience, but its varied lineup this year makes it a great place to see artists.

The Coca-Cola stage, beyond almost always being the most multi-genre and flexible lineup of the Stampede, is one of the best places in the Stampede to see a concert in. The venue is a breath of fresh air — literally — even though it can get as crowded as the others. Headliners are G-Eazy, Ocean Alley, Dean Lewis, Logic, Billy Talent, Jessie Murph, The Beaches, Metric, Bryson Tiller, Noah Cyrus, Orville Peck, Dillon Francis, Alison Wonderland and Benson Boone. That’s not to mention other acts like Valley, Peach Pit and Anabel Englund.

Big acts have always been drawn to the Stampede Concert Series, held at the Scotiabank Saddledome, which is the Stampede’s time to shine by bringing in chart-toppers from around the world. Saddledome concerts are pricey, but the artists on display can make it worth it. This year the Jonas Brothers will be performing, along with Miranda Lambert, Motley Crue and Nickelback. Similarly to the Saddledome shows, the separately-ticketed Cowboys Music Festival — located on Stampede grounds but not part of Stampede — has a stacked lineup this year with artists like Metro Boomin’ with Swae Lee and Tate McCrae.

In case you can’t decide what artists to see with so many music acts to rifle through, here are some recommendations to get the complete music experience at Stampede. For lineups like the Nashville North, country pop singer-songwriter Lindsey Ell is a local act to support — she even studied Business at U of C before embarking on her successful music career. Lindsey Ell will be performing on July 14 at 9 p.m. Megan Moroney, performing on July 9 at 10:30 p.m., is another one to consider, and so is country band Foxx Worth, who will be performing from July 5–9.

For the Big Four Roadhouse, if you have the chance you can see the award-winning and iconic NE-YO on July 10 at 10 p.m. or influential rock favourite Melissa Etheridge at 7 p.m. on July 14. Though they aren’t a headliner, Canadian rap rock band Down with Webster are a band to check out. Down with Webster have had numerous hits over the years — 2009’s “Your Man” is still a personal favourite — and are performing on July 9 at 9 p.m. And keep an eye out for rock band Soul Asylum, performing at 11 p.m. on July 12.

At the Coca-Cola stage, standouts are R&B star Bryson Tiller — performing on July 11 at 9:30 p.m. — and Afrosoul singer-songwriter Ayra Starr — performing on July 11 at 8 p.m. Pakistani-Canadian artist Asad Khan, also known as Khanvict, will be performing on July 13 at 1:45 p.m. There’s also country artist Orville Peck, performing on July 12 at 9:30 p.m., Canadian indie-rock band Metric at 9:30 p.m. on July 10 and Canadian band Valley, performing on July 9 at 6:45 p.m. The infectious indie-pop of Peach Pit, on stage at 8 p.m. on July 10, makes it another band not to miss. And if you’re willing to pay the extra mile, you can check out the Jonas Brothers, finally coming to Calgary, at Saddledome.

Learn more about the Calgary Stampede music lineup on their website.