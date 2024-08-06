NYSSA weaves musical magic at Calgary’s 45th Folk Festival

By Josie Simon, August 6 2024—

Toronto-based artist NYSSA took the stage for the Calgary Folk Music Festival at Prince’s Island Park on July 26. Her 55-minute set showcased a range of musical styles and highlighted her growth as an artist.

NYSSA’s performance featured songs from various points in her career, including tracks from her albums: Champion of Love (2018), Girls Like Me (2020), and Shake Me Where I’m Foolish (2024). This mix of old and new material gave long-time fans and newcomers something to appreciate.

The set began with ethereal sounds, gradually building in intensity as it progressed. NYSSA’s vocals were strong throughout, effectively conveying the emotion of her lyrics. Her performance style was energetic and resonated with the audience as the crowd grew larger throughout the set.

NYSSA performed with a six-piece band, creating a full and, rich sound to complement her vocals. The band members included Lukas Cheung, Nastia Koza, Jay Anderson, Brandon Lim and Jess Burgess, each contributing to the musical landscape.

Throughout the set, NYSSA demonstrated her versatility as an artist. Her ability to seamlessly transition between genres was impressive, as she easily moved from punk-influenced tracks to more pop-oriented numbers.

One of the most memorable moments was when NYSSA performed “#1 Girl” from Girls Like Me. Before the song, she said, “There aren’t enough best friend love songs out there,” adding a personal touch to the performance. This type of interaction with the audience was typical of her set, with NYSSA offering occasional insights between songs.

Photo by Daman Singh

At one point, NYSSA stated, “Songs can be spells,” framing her music as a tool for transformation. She emphasized personal power, advising, “When someone makes you feel bad, run.” These insights blurred the line between music and magic, suggesting NYSSA views her art as a form of sonic sorcery. Her words and music worked in tandem, creating an atmosphere where each song felt like a ritual, inviting the audience to participate in a collective act of musical manifestation.

NYSSA’s stage presence was confident and engaging. She moved with a sense of freedom that matched the spirit of her music, appearing comfortable and at ease in front of the festival crowd. This comfort on stage allowed her to fully express herself through her music, resulting in a performance that felt both polished and authentic.

NYSSA closed with “The Swans” from Girls Like Me, dedicating it to the river. This choice highlighted environmental concerns, particularly fitting given the festival’s riverside setting. The song’s themes of nature and conservation provided a thoughtful conclusion, blending artistry with a message of environmental stewardship.

NYSSA’s almost hour-long performance was a well-rounded showcase of her talents, offering a diverse musical experience that fits well within the eclectic spirit of the festival. It demonstrated why she was long-listed for the 2021 Polaris Prize and suggested that her star will continue rising in the Canadian music scene. The performance embodied the spirit of discovery and musical diversity that the Calgary Folk Music Festival is known for, leaving the audience eager to see what NYSSA will do next.