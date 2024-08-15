Access free personalized career services at the City of Calgary Youth Employment Centre

By Megan Marr, August 15 2024—

The City of Calgary Youth Employment Centre (YEC) offers a variety of free drop-in career and employment services to youth aged 15-24. Young Calgarians can visit the YEC, located on the second floor of the Alberta Trade Centre, on any weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for one-on-one support from an employment counsellor. The centre offers same-day service so students can receive immediate support no matter the inquiry.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Tara Huxley — team lead with the YEC — shared that the YEC has a wide array of services available to both students and the greater youth community alike.

“[The services include] anything from resume preparation or support, job search strategies, interview strategies and mock interviews, informational interviews and, of course, the other part is that we support with career planning,” said Huxley.

“We’re doing one-to-one, free drop-in service. So that person gets to meet with an employment counsellor immediately, and they get to engage in a conversation on goal-setting, what brought them down, and it becomes more tailor-made for that client,” Huxley continued.

Huxley also discussed outreach services that the YEC provides, which includes pop-up events at organizations like the University of Calgary.

“We also look at doing some outreach services, so we will do workshops with different agencies or community groups that have a group of young people who are interested in learning more. ”

In addition to working with youth through drop-in and outreach services, the YEC also works directly with employers who are interested in hiring youth.

“When we’re connected with employers who are hiring and are looking to hire, then we will get a little bit more of the inside scoop on what makes the ideal candidate [and] what’s really important to include in a targeted resume, specific for that employer, in order to potentially move to the next step which is that opportunity to maybe have an interview with that employer,” said Huxley.

She noted that the YEC often promotes and hosts virtual information sessions with employers that are looking to hire, and suggested that students follow the Youth Employment Centre on social media or check their website frequently so that they are aware of upcoming events.

Fall is a busy time for students and job-searching for the following summer may not always be a priority. However, Huxley shared why the fall months might be a good time to make a trip down to the Youth Employment Centre.

“For post-secondary students, don’t wait to start looking for work,” Huxley advised. “Looking for work, we would say, takes place for post-secondary students anywhere from October [to] November for the summer. That’s when you will see opportunities for internships, Co-ops, et cetera.”

She also added that the YEC will be extending its hours this fall, remaining open until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays for youth who may have limited daytime availability.

For those planning to visit the YEC, Huxley noted the importance of having a few things prepared ahead of time. Visitors should know why they are visiting and what they are hoping to achieve. Next, Huxley advised checking the YEC website or social media accounts to become aware of what services are available. Lastly, it’s important to provide your social insurance number if possible and a copy of your resume.

Huxley also shared a few resources that students can look to for further information.

“If [students are] in a field of study that has a professional designation or a stream […] it’s really important that students anchor into those professional associations to learn more. So even if it’s just by following them on Instagram [or] following them on LinkedIn, knowing what’s happening in your field of study is really important.”

Huxley also recommended visiting TalentED YYC and utilizing the career services that are within the University of Calgary in addition to the YEC’s services.

“On behalf of the Youth Employment Centre, we really care about the vitality of Calgary. We know that young people bring just an amazing energy to the City of Calgary and so the Youth Employment Centre is honoured and takes this role seriously with young people,” said Huxley.

For more information about the City of Calgary Youth Employment Centre, visit the website.