Calgary Fringe Festival’s improv show Surprised by Love takes the romcom genre to original and hilarious heights

By Hannah Caparino, August 18 2024—

The 2024 Calgary Fringe Festival, running from Aug. 2-10, has a large line up of poignant stories, but also features a handful of comedic acts that are fresh and bold. The improv show Surprised by Love is presented by The Kinkonauts and uses audience suggestions to create their own version of a romantic comedy.

The plot follows a 20-something girl named Sarah, who is forced to move back home from Calgary where she meets the awkward but endearing Edward. The audience suggestions that drove the show were “Pumpkin” and “Pirate Accents”, providing the cast with a challenge to incorporate both ideas into the overarching storyline. The result was a funny romcom which consisted of saving a pumpkin farm from rabid rats while Sarah reconciles her distant relationship with her dad who has a pirate accent.

Although the plot of the show is predictable, the improv elements and the cast’s ability to manipulate their chosen ideas create an exciting and unpredictable plot that leaves audiences laughing and wanting more. The chemistry that is shared amongst the cast members creates a sympathetic roster of characters. The characters range from Sarah’s deadpan and pessimistic attitude to the mom’s comforting nature. The cast is rounded out by amusing supporting characters like Sarah’s dad, who is stoic but well-intentioned and Sarah’s best friend who expresses unwavering support for Sarah. Each actor pulls a familiar trope and reimagines it in their own way, allowing the story to flow from one interaction to another slowly egging the two leads together.

The primary anchor of the show was the budding relationship between Sarah and Edward. The contrast between Sarah’s negative outlook and Edward’s hopeful attitude creates a dynamic that audiences know far too well. The show leans into the trope of “He fell first”, exploring Edward’s quick fall for Sarah and his efforts to embody the values that Sarah seeks in a partner.

Audiences watch Sarah’s emotional walls break down as she begins to soften towards Edward, emulating the classic trope of the two love interests forced to bond while in an intimate space. Viewers are rewarded in the end as they watch the two get together, resulting in a cathartic exchange of feelings and acknowledgement of personal growth. Sarah learns to make herself emotionally vulnerable with Edward leading to her finding happiness while in his presence, and Edward learns that confidence and patience can prepare one for a life of adventure with the right person.

Surprised by Love takes audiences on a satirical retelling of classic romantic comedies. The narrative thrived off of the audience’s response to the jokes and comments — some of the jokes that landed became a recurring feature in the show. The audience’s involvement had created a reciprocal relationship between the cast and their audience. The joy that the audience experienced could be seen through the cast continuously producing more unhinged choices to incite greater reactions from the viewers. Intense accents and rat armies were the result of the cast giving the audience more originality and fun.

The Calgary Fringe Festival will include more works by The Kinkonauts, featuring another improv show called Wuthering Frights. For ticket information and show details, check out the Calgary Fringe Festival’s website.