Seven movies later, and we’re still answering the phone: A review of Scream 7

By Fernanda Scheid Sallet, April 1 2026—

Spoiler warning: This review contains major spoilers for Scream 7.

At this point, making a seventh movie in a horror franchise sounds like a gamble. Most long running slasher series eventually start to feel tired, repeating the same structure over and over. So when going to watch Scream 7 there was an obvious question: Is this still exciting, or are we just watching the same movie again?

What makes Scream 7 interesting is that it knows people are asking that. The franchise has always been self aware, and this movie continues that tradition. It does not pretend it is something completely new, but it also does not feel lazy. Instead of throwing everything out and starting from scratch, it builds on what already works.

One of the biggest reasons the movie feels nostalgic is the return of Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, and seeing them together again was very important for the movie’s success. Sidney has always been the heart of Scream, and Gale still brings that determined, slightly chaotic energy that has defined her since the beginning. Their presence improves the story quite a lot because it reminds the audience that this is not just another random sequel, but part of a much longer story.

They are not the only familiar faces returning. One of the most talked about moments in the film is the “return” of Stu Macher. The quotation marks are important here because the movie still treats Stu as dead, and his appearance happens through an AI recreation rather than the character actually coming back. For many fans, this moment created a lot of excitement. Stu has always been one of the most memorable characters in the franchise, and the possibility of seeing him again brought a lot of excitement. However, the reveal that it is only an AI version ends up feeling a bit underwhelming. In my opinion, it is one of the weaker choices in the film. The idea was great but did not deliver on it, and the moment ends up feeling more like a reference to the past than a meaningful return. Considering how iconic the character is, it feels like a missed opportunity.

At the same time, the movie does not forget about the new characters introduced in the fifth and sixth films. The mix of old and new creates kind of a tension, there is history between people and there are past events that still matter. That combination keeps the story from feeling boring and shows how the franchise is trying to move forward without ignoring its roots.

The setting also helps with that feeling of change. Scream VI took place in New York, which gave the story a faster, more chaotic energy. Before that, Woodsboro was almost inseparable from the identity of the series. Scream 7 steps away from both New York and Woodsboro and placed the audience somewhere new. That change makes a big difference. The atmosphere feels different. The suspense plays out in new ways. It keeps the movie from feeling like it is just recycling the same spaces again.

Of course, the criticism that Scream is becoming repetitive is understandable. Seven movies in, audiences expect certain things. The phone calls. The suspicion between friends. The commentary about horror rules. Those elements are part of what makes Scream recognizable. Scream 7 does not try to remove them but instead, it slightly shifts how they happen. Some scenes play out differently than expected, certain moments feel familiar at first and then take a turn. It is not a complete reinvention, but it is enough to keep the story engaging.

That being said, the movie is not perfect. Some characters could have had more time to develop. Lucas Bowden and Hannah Thurman are good examples of this. Both characters have interesting setups, but the movie moves so quickly that the audience does not get enough time to really connect with them before their deaths. Lucas in particular feels like a missed opportunity. From the moment he appears, he comes across as a character with a lot of potential and personality. His storyline becomes even more striking when he is killed by his own mother, in what is easily one of the most memorable and brutal scenes in the entire franchise. It is a shocking moment and very well executed, but it also highlights how much more powerful it could have been if the film had spent more time building a connection between Lucas and the audience beforehand. Hannah Thurman faces a similar issue. Her role adds tension to the story, but with a little more development, her fate might have carried even more emotional weight. A longer runtime might have helped certain characters and relationships feel deeper.

The ending has also been a point of disappointment for many viewers. After a strong buildup, the final stretch feels rushed and kind of nonsense compared to what comes before it. For a franchise known for big reveals and great conclusions, this one may not be as satisfying as some fans hoped. I felt that too. The journey is exciting, but the last moments do not fully match the tension that the movie carefully builds.

Still, those flaws do not erase what Scream 7 does well. It is tense, entertaining and aware of its place in horror history. It respects the past while still trying to evolve. More than anything, it proves that the franchise understands why people keep coming back.

Seven movies later, the phone is still ringing. And even with the risks that come with going this far, Scream 7 shows there is still life left in the series.