Canadian bands Econoline Crush, Big Wreck and Līve put on a killer night of Northern Rock 

By Mia Gilje, March 26 2026—

On Feb. 26, the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino was taken over by three powerhouses of Canadian rock. Econoline Crush (Econoline) and Big Wreck each provided an absolutely lethal opening-set before the night came to a satisfying ending with our main act, Līve.

The show began with the lights dimming and earth-shaking vibrations running from the speakers through to the floor. Econoline Crush, which originally formed in Vancouver, kicked off the night with “Home” from their 1997 album The Devil You Know. Lead vocalist, Trevor Hurst, immediately came in with an insane amount of explosive passion and energy.

Following the end of “Home”, Hurst shouted into the crowd “Tsuut’ina Nation, we are Econoline Crush.”

The Tsuut’ina Nation is one of the First Nation groups from the Mohkinstsis/Calgary area — the Grey Eagle sits on their land. This call out was such a simple, yet significant way to pay tribute to and recognize the Indigenous people who have called this land home for many, many generations.

Econoline Crush // Photo by Mia Gilje

Econoline then went on to play their 2025 single “New Gold Magic” which despite being a newer release still had that perfect essence of 90s grunge and rawness that can be traced throughout all of their music. Hurst’s vocals during this song were close to perfection and you could see his visible strive for excellence as his veins popped out of his neck.

Throughout the entirety of the set there was one particular audience member who was not just singing, but breathing the lyrics. Her energy was matched by Hurst who singled her out and sang a part of their absolute hit, “You don’t know what it’s like” with her.

After Econoline, Big Wreck took their turn at the mic and had no problems with keeping the energy going, their performance after Econoline was a great way to showcase the range of the rock genre. While Big Wreck was formed in Boston, Ian Thornley is from Toronto, continuing the night’s Canadian Music showcase.

Their set began with their 1997 single “The Oaf.” While Big Wreck has a distinct, alternative post-grunge rock sound, “The Oaf” had hints of an 80s synth sound within their instrumentals — mostly coming through during the guitar solo.

Big Wreck // Photo by Mia Gilje

“Dog with a Gun” particularly stood out for showcasing the band’s combined guitar power. Bass guitarist Dave McMillan and guitarist Chris Caddell played phenomenal solos in each song, and the fingerpicking coming from Thornley was just as mesmerising.

Performing songs like “Albatross” brought a slower, more intimate mood, beginning with an unforgettable and melancholic introduction. The tone and lyrics juxtapose the increased tempo towards the end of the set with “Blown Wide Open”. The patient pacing and quieted instrumentals really allowed Thornley’s vocals to shine through. There was a beautiful, aged timbre to his voice that further emphasised the loss and yearning “Blown Wide Open” attempts to capture.

Finally, Big Wrecks’ time on stage concluded with their number one hit, the 1998 “That Song.” This moment was the climax of the show so far. As I took out my ear plugs to be fully immersed, it felt as if time stood still. In the modern world, there is nothing that feels more human than live music. The complete synchronisation with total strangers that share nothing but the love for the music and artist performing is, not to be dramatic, but what makes life worth living,

After a brief intermission, Līve came on to finish an already incredible evening with a bang. “Operation Spirit (The Tyranny of Tradition)” started off the set with immediate call and answer.

Adding a theatrical twist to the show, during the duration of the performance, they created this story following a time machine and its drunken operator.

“We brought a time machine with us, but the operator is drunk…are you ready? We’re going back to 1997 for this,” shared Ed Kowalczyk, Līve’s lead singer.

After playing a few more of their classics, they introduce a bit of a tone shift by performing “Beauty of Gray” off of their 1991 album Mental Jewelry. Already, the intro instrumentals provide a different tone, with the guitar playing being reminiscent of frequent melodies in Latin music. As for the lyrics, the “Beauty of Gray” challenges racist notions of belief in a “black and white world” where people of different backgrounds should stay separated and apathetic towards one another. It asks the listeners to celebrate diversity and being an interracial society.

Another prominent moment of the show is when they played a new song, “Leave the Radio on.” This song was a great dedication to what the overall sentiment of the show was, a pure love for music.

One of the joys of going to concerts for older bands who have been around pre-social media is that everyone there is attending with the intention to watch a great show, nothing more.

Throughout the majority of the show, the amount of phones in the air was minimal. I felt out of place anytime I pulled out my phone to write notes on the show. There was a strong urge to tap the shoulders of my neighbours to provide some sort of reassurance I actually knew how to enjoy live music.

Imposter syndrome aside, there couldn’t have been a better environment for this show. The crowd was so invested in living in the moment. All three of the bands absolutely nailed it and provided a show their dedicated fans deserved.

If you want to catch any of these bands during their current tour, check out Econoline Crush, Big Wreck and Līve’s websites.