Capstone Engineering Academy: A STEM school facilitating hands-on learning, cooperation and accessibility

By Evan Barker, September 3 2024—

The landscape of education is rapidly evolving, with an increasing emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). At the forefront of this transformation is the Capstone Engineering Academy (CEA) in Calgary, a pioneering institution dedicated to nurturing the next generation of innovators. Recently, CEA launched its new campus at the VIVO center, and the first day of classes are set to start on Aug. 29.

In an interview with the Gauntlet Dean White — the founder of CEA, as well as Roots 2 Stem, a non-profit organization started in 2013 with the aim to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders — spoke about the academy and how it came to be.

“In 2013, I decided to open up a company called Roots 2 Stem. We started giving evening classes to kids, as well as facilitating field trips from many other schools. [However] I noticed that teachers came in and let the kids discover, but that was it. There’s also ways of engaging them, making them think more about [hands-on] projects. That’s part of why I wanted to open up the Capstone Engineering Academy,” White said.

According to White, this engagement will help equip younger students with a tool-kit of practical skills that will be of aid to them in their future endeavours.

“We want to give them the tools they need for university,” he said. “To do this, we need to engage the kids in all types of activities. These activities involve taking physical pieces or objects and doing something [useful] with them.”

Many of the students are involved in activities including, but not limited to, electrical circuit design, programming and soldering. As students enter high school, they are given the opportunity to take CTS courses. One of the ones offered at CEA, electro assembly, enables students to build a satellite from the ground up: the students learn to assemble everything by integrating microprocessors, batteries, sensors and so on.

Besides recognizing the importance of engagement, White stressed the importance of cooperation between students while working in a team.

I make them switch up and find ways to make everyone work together,” he explained.

He also mentioned the importance of reinforcing creativity with problem-solving.

“Engineering only does two things for you: it shows you nomenclature and problem-solving. We want to give to them problem solving tools, which is great, but having that creativity and the ingenuity to build upon that is something else.”

In terms of accessibility, White stressed that this school ensures that students don’t feel excluded or overridden in any way. An accessible and open environment for everyone, including minorities, is imperative for giving more people opportunities to enter in STEM,

“I like to encourage younger girls to get into STEM,” he said. “It’s very important [that] we try to encourage them to work on these projects. [Also] we offer scholarships and other things for lower-income individuals, financial programs and so forth. We may be a private school, but we’re not in it for the money, we’re in it for the kids. It’s important to give equal opportunities.”

White mentioned that CEA is associated with the Distance Education Program (DEP). Although the aim for DEP is to try and get other schools involved in STEM, and get students involved in STEM, White mentioned that it has been an eyesore to try and get funding for DEP due to budgetary constraints imposed by the Alberta government.

“Part of what I’m fighting for is DEP with Alberta education,” White said. “[The goal] is to try and get into the ‘have-not’ schools, the schools that don’t have opportunities for students. [Unfortunately], Alberta education wants to cut off funding.”

Overall, CEA is focused on not only providing current students a quality STEM education, but on enabling opportunities for more people to receive a STEM education. For more information, visit CEA’s website here.