The Alex Mobile Care Clinic introduces diabetes testing pilot in collaboration with the U of C and TELUS Health

By Julianna Keskic, September 5 2024—

On July 9, a new pilot program was announced – integrating diabetes Point of Care Testing (POCT) into The Alex Mobile Care Clinic, powered by TELUS Health. The Alex Mobile Care Clinic was established in 2022 and provides mobile medical care to various communities across the city. This program is a collaboration between TELUS, The Alex Community Health Centre and the University of Calgary.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Nimmi Kanji – executive director of the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and TELUS Social Purpose Programs – discussed the pilot program. Kanji also provides an overview of the TELUS Health for Good program, which supports this pilot program.

“The TELUS Health for Good program is one of our social purpose programs at TELUS. The program focuses on breaking down barriers to accessing health care,” Kanji explained.

Kanji highlighted that the mission for TELUS Health Is to provide better and easier access to healthcare in Canada. The TELUS Health for Good initiative is one way TELUS strives to achieve this goal.

“As a leader in the space we believe that it should also be our responsibility to help improve access to, and the type of care provided by the health care system in Canada. Health for Good is one of the ways in which we’re helping to improve access specifically for individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Kanji.

The program was established over 10 years ago, launched in 2013. The partnership between TELUS and The Alex was established in 2020 — just weeks prior to the first lockdown of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Since the program’s inception, we have supported over 225,000 patient visits onboard our mobile health clinics across the country, including the Alex Mobile Care Clinic here in Calgary,” Kanji said.

Kanji stated that common feedback from mobile care clinic visitors is that they do not have access to care, and the clinics are addressing that issue.

“There’s a lot of stigma associated with people experiencing homelessness. Many of them don’t have transportation, they also may not have a health care card. When you put all of these things together, it can be very challenging for people experiencing homelessness or living on the streets to be able to access the care that they need,” Kanji explained.

The mobile health clinics provide a variety of services, including primary and mental health care and provide information about social supports in the community. They also provide care in other ways by handing out bottles of water and snacks, as well as providing safe consumption supplies.

“Having access to these things is very important when you’re looking at providing holistic care for individuals in need,” Kanji said.

Approximately nine per cent of Canadians are diagnosed with diabetes. Kanji highlighted that adding diabetes point of care testing to the mobile clinic is important as diabetes rates are even higher among the unhoused population.

“Unfortunately for people who are experiencing homelessness, the rates are even higher. So, you know, one in five individuals living on the streets is diagnosed with diabetes. That’s 20 per cent — almost double the rate that we’re seeing for Canadians at large,” Kanji explained.

Kanji explained that the addition of diabetes testing at the Alex Mobile Health Clinic aims to improve access for those facing these hardships.

“We’re bringing care to people where they need it. And we’re providing it in a trauma informed manner by being understanding of some of the challenges and trauma that they’ve experienced and may be dealing with. Most importantly, we are providing kind and well rounded care,” Kanji concluded.

For more information on this pilot program and other local community initiatives, visit The Alex Community Health Centre and TELUS Health.