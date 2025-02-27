2025 SU general elections supplement

Endorsements



As students at the University of Calgary, we are facing a period of significant political and economic challenges. Since 2019, provincial budget cuts to post-secondary education have led to tuition increases for five consecutive years, while federal trade policies, such as U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, continue to impact the economy.

These financial pressures are making education less affordable and student life more difficult. With both a municipal and federal election happening this year, decisions made by elected officials — whether in Ottawa, Calgary or here on campus — will shape the future of post-secondary education and student funding. It is more important than ever to elect student leaders who will advocate for students and push for meaningful change.

The Students’ Union (SU) General Elections give students the power to elect leaders who will advocate for their needs. From tuition affordability to financial aid and mental health services, SU representatives lobby the university and government on critical student issues. The officials chosen this year will be responsible for ensuring student voices are heard and acted upon.

The SU Executive Team consists of four key positions that oversee student affairs. The President serves as the main representative of the student body, engaging with university administration and external stakeholders. The VP Academic focuses on academic policies, working to improve curriculum development, research opportunities and student support services. The VP External advocates on issues such as tuition and funding at all three levels of government. The VP Internal manages student services, including mental health support, student clubs and campus engagement initiatives.

Beyond the Executive, students also elect Faculty Representatives, who serve as direct liaisons between students in their respective faculties and the SU. These representatives address program-specific concerns like course availability, research funding and internship opportunities. The Board of Governors Representative influences key decisions on tuition and budget allocations, while Senate Representatives shape the university’s long-term vision and strengthen student-alumni connections.

To help students make informed choices, we are using a five-star rating system to evaluate candidates based on their qualifications, platforms and potential impact.

This election is an opportunity to shape the direction of student advocacy during a critical political moment. The students we elect now will determine how we respond to rising tuition, budget cuts and broader policy changes.

Your vote is your voice — make it count.

— Vama Saini, News Editor

Online voting will take place through myUofC Student Centre. Voting opens at 9 a.m. on March 4 and closes at 4 p.m. on March 6, 2025.

Polling stations are located at the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) building, MacEwan Student Centre, and Science Theatres, and are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each voting day. All University of Calgary undergraduate students registered in the Winter 2025 session are eligible to vote.

Golden Spatula: We want to give a shout-out to Imran Ahmed for his dedication as a news assistant. His strong writing skills and commitment to journalism, especially during election season, have been truly exceptional.

President

VP Academic

VP External

VP Internal

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Science

Cumming School of Medicine

Haskayne School of Business

Schulich School of Engineering

School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape

Faculty of Kinesiology

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Nursing

Werklund School of Education

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Board of Governors – Student-at-Large

Senate

The following positions have no candidates and will not appear on the 2025 SU general election ballot:

Faculty of Social Work



