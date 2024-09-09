FROSH 2024: Campus etiquette

By Dianne Miranda, September 9 2024—

If you’ve ever felt lost in the labyrinth of university norms, fear not. Here is a guide that walks you through the most innovative approaches to campus etiquette, designed to ensure you leave a memorable mark — whether it’s for better or for worse.

Tip 1: The walls of study rooms in TFDL are sound proof, so be as loud as you can.

That’s right — no need to worry about your full-blown debates, impromptu karaoke sessions or dance parties. They won’t interrupt other students’ quiet concentration.

Tip 2: The perfect place to catch up with friends is the middle of the hallways during the 10-minute gap between classes.

These hallways are essentially the social hotspots. Nothing says “priority” like blocking the main artery of student movement for a quick chat about your professor or what you did over the weekend. No need to find a quiet spot when you can be the center of attention for all passersby.

Tip 3: Why go to office hours when you can ask the most theoretical questions during your 50-minute lectures? Ask away in front of your fellow 300 students.

Lecture halls are the new forums for academic discourse — skip the formality of office hours and make every lecture an interactive experience with your burning questions!

Tip 4: The emails you’re sending to professors, teaching assistants or even non-teaching staff do not need salutations, closings or subject lines. Send those emails like they are text messages to your friends.

Hit send with the same abandon you would use when sending memes to your closest friends. Don’t forget the emojis; a well-placed laughing face or praying emoji can convey your urgency or enthusiasm.

Forget the old rules of politeness. It’s time to embrace a new set of campus norms that are anything but conventional.

This article is part of our humour section.