Quebec’s proposed ban on public prayer: A troubling escalation of marginalization

By Dana ELRufaei, January 29 2025—

Premier François Legault’s recent proposal to ban public prayer in Quebec has reignited debates about secularism, religious freedom and systemic discrimination in the province. This proposal follows the controversial implementation of Bill 21, which prohibits public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols and has disproportionately impacted Muslim women. Far from promoting equality, these moves further marginalize Muslim communities under the guise of secularism, highlighting an ongoing pattern of exclusion and stigmatization in Quebec’s political landscape.

In 2019, the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government introduced Bill 21 with claims of fostering neutrality in the public sphere. Premier Legault described the law as ‘moderate,’ yet its effects have been anything but. Muslim women wearing hijabs, for instance, face significant barriers in accessing public sector jobs, limiting their economic opportunities and signalling that their religious expression is unwelcome in public life. Now, with calls to ban public prayer — spurred by reports of Muslim students praying in schools — the government appears to be doubling down on policies that single out and target Muslim communities. The argument for banning public prayer rests on reinforcing secularism. However, secularism in Quebec has often been weaponized against religious minorities, particularly Muslims, rather than applied uniformly across all faiths.

Université Laval law professor Louis-Philippe Lampron and Université du Québec à Montréal’s associate professor of religious studies, Stéphanie Tremblay, have criticized the CAQ’s latest move as unnecessary and divisive. According to both professors, existing laws already establish clear boundaries for religious expression in public institutions. Rather than enforcing those regulations judiciously, the government is opting for high-profile legislative changes that appear more symbolic than practical.

This symbolic politics comes with real consequences. Legault’s framing of the issue, particularly his reference to ‘Islamists’ and his focus on Muslim prayer practices, perpetuates harmful stereotypes and paints Muslims as outsiders in Quebecois society. Such rhetoric not only deepens societal divisions but also raises serious constitutional concerns. Religious freedom is protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. A blanket ban on public prayer risks violating these protections and invites legal challenges that could further polarize the province.

Critics have accused the CAQ government of exploiting secularism for political gain, a charge that is difficult to ignore. By invoking fears of religious influence, the government diverts attention from other pressing issues while appealing to a segment of the electorate wary of cultural change. As Tremblay aptly notes, strengthening a law as controversial as Bill 21 without clear justification or consultation risks exacerbating existing divisions. Instead of promoting cohesion, these measures isolate religious minorities and fuel resentment, undermining the very neutrality they claim to uphold.

The proposal to ban public prayer in Quebec also highlights a double standard in Quebec’s approach to religion. While the province maintains a visible Christian heritage — evidenced by the vast majority of Quebeckers believing that it is “important to preserve historic Catholic symbols” and that “the Catholic religion should have special status in Quebec” — minority religious practices are scrutinized and restricted. This inconsistency undermines the claim that secularism is being applied equally and reveals the political motivations behind such measures.

Muslim communities in Quebec already face significant challenges, including higher rates of discrimination and limited representation in positions of power. Policies like Bill 21 and the proposed ban on public prayer send a clear message: their faith and religious practices are incompatible with Quebec’s identity. Such exclusionary policies do not strengthen secularism; they weaken the social fabric by alienating communities that should be embraced as integral parts of the province’s diversity.

Quebec’s political leaders must consider the broader implications of their actions. Rather than legislating divisiveness, they should promote mutual understanding and inclusion. This requires moving beyond symbolic gestures and engaging in meaningful dialogue with religious minorities to address their concerns and ensure their rights are respected. The promise of secularism is one of equality and freedom for all — not a tool to marginalize the already vulnerable.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.