Autumn in the arts: 12 cult classics that capture the season
By Ansharah Shakil, September 27 2024—
The appeal of autumn often rests on how it feels like a new chapter, a time to rediscover yourself or refocus. More than any other season, it inspires both comfort and change. Compiled here are 12 pieces of media perfect for autumn.
Film
- When Harry Met Sally…(1989)
One of the most comforting rom-coms to exist, When Harry Met Sally… instantly conjures up the images of cable-knit sweaters, a charming soundtrack featuring “Autumn in New York” and the unforgettable sight of Meg Ryans and Billy Crystal strolling through pristine, beautiful fall foliage.
- Dead Poets Society (1989)
The autumn landscapes in Dead Poets Society are as stunning as the sheer breadth of emotion it portrays, an essential watch for a cozy day.
- Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
A wildly entertaining, madcap and glorious feat of stop-motion animation, Fantastic Mr. Fox matches autumn thematically through its themes of family and visually through its palette of reds, browns, yellows and oranges.
TV
- Gilmore Girls (2000–07)
No list of autumn-themed shows is complete without Gilmore Girls and its New England setting, warmly-coloured theme song and intimate sentimentality. Each season is tied to the beginning of the school year, always manages to be inspiring study-wise and feels like the epitome of comfort and transition.
- Gossip Girl (2007–12)
In terms of trashy teen TV shows with the most cultural longevity, Gossip Girl takes the cake, notable for its well-curated, evocative soundtrack and dramatic, chaotic Thanksgiving episodes (the “Whatcha Say” scene is genuinely a work of art). Amidst its widely-influential fashion, Leighton Meester’s fall coats and hats in episodes like “The Townie” are to die for.
- Only Murders in the Building (2021–Present)
A murder mystery comedy-drama that perfectly accomplishes the best aspects of its chosen genres, Only Murders in the Building usually airs at the end of summer and continues into the fall, a pattern that’s continued this year for the currently airing fourth season.
Literature
- Persuasion by Jane Austen
In Persuasion, one of the loveliest Austen novels, autumn is a season worthy of every attempt at poetry or description, full of both melancholy and hope.
- Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery
Titular heroine and Canadian darling Anne Shirley is a lover of autumn and of vibrant descriptions of the season’s beauty.
- A Murder is Announced by Agatha Christie
What’s autumn without a good murder mystery? Or murder mystery party, something which features in this book, an excellent gateway into Christie’s novels.
Music
- “Pale September” by Fiona Apple
On “Pale September”, Apple sweeps her listener on a moving journey through the seasons, lyrical brilliance matched by breathtaking melodies.
- “October” by Broken Bells
Enthralling from the very first seconds, this song feels exactly like autumn, its bewitching bells and refrains as bittersweet as the season itself.
- “Posing for Cars” by Japanese Breakfast
By the time the sprawling guitar solo takes place at the end of the spell-binding “Posing for Cars”, you’re completely absorbed in the narrative it’s telling. Like autumn, it’s somewhere between joyful and mournful, striking a chord with learning how to achieve that balance.