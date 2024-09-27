Autumn in the arts: 12 cult classics that capture the season

By Ansharah Shakil, September 27 2024—

The appeal of autumn often rests on how it feels like a new chapter, a time to rediscover yourself or refocus. More than any other season, it inspires both comfort and change. Compiled here are 12 pieces of media perfect for autumn.

Film

When Harry Met Sally…(1989)

One of the most comforting rom-coms to exist, When Harry Met Sally… instantly conjures up the images of cable-knit sweaters, a charming soundtrack featuring “Autumn in New York” and the unforgettable sight of Meg Ryans and Billy Crystal strolling through pristine, beautiful fall foliage.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

The autumn landscapes in Dead Poets Society are as stunning as the sheer breadth of emotion it portrays, an essential watch for a cozy day.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

A wildly entertaining, madcap and glorious feat of stop-motion animation, Fantastic Mr. Fox matches autumn thematically through its themes of family and visually through its palette of reds, browns, yellows and oranges.

TV

Gilmore Girls (2000–07)

No list of autumn-themed shows is complete without Gilmore Girls and its New England setting, warmly-coloured theme song and intimate sentimentality. Each season is tied to the beginning of the school year, always manages to be inspiring study-wise and feels like the epitome of comfort and transition.

Gossip Girl (2007–12)

In terms of trashy teen TV shows with the most cultural longevity, Gossip Girl takes the cake, notable for its well-curated, evocative soundtrack and dramatic, chaotic Thanksgiving episodes (the “Whatcha Say” scene is genuinely a work of art). Amidst its widely-influential fashion, Leighton Meester’s fall coats and hats in episodes like “The Townie” are to die for.

Only Murders in the Building (2021–Present)

A murder mystery comedy-drama that perfectly accomplishes the best aspects of its chosen genres, Only Murders in the Building usually airs at the end of summer and continues into the fall, a pattern that’s continued this year for the currently airing fourth season.

Literature

Persuasion by Jane Austen

In Persuasion, one of the loveliest Austen novels, autumn is a season worthy of every attempt at poetry or description, full of both melancholy and hope.

Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery

Titular heroine and Canadian darling Anne Shirley is a lover of autumn and of vibrant descriptions of the season’s beauty.

A Murder is Announced by Agatha Christie

What’s autumn without a good murder mystery? Or murder mystery party, something which features in this book, an excellent gateway into Christie’s novels.

Music

“Pale September” by Fiona Apple

On “Pale September”, Apple sweeps her listener on a moving journey through the seasons, lyrical brilliance matched by breathtaking melodies.

“October” by Broken Bells

Enthralling from the very first seconds, this song feels exactly like autumn, its bewitching bells and refrains as bittersweet as the season itself.

“Posing for Cars” by Japanese Breakfast

By the time the sprawling guitar solo takes place at the end of the spell-binding “Posing for Cars”, you’re completely absorbed in the narrative it’s telling. Like autumn, it’s somewhere between joyful and mournful, striking a chord with learning how to achieve that balance.