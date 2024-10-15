Student club provides research opportunities for students at the U of C

By Hinna Ahsan, October 15 2024—

Chimera, a research club founded by undergraduate student Kfir Lerner at the University of Calgary, is changing the landscape of undergraduate research by offering students hands-on experience in synthetic biology such as using genetic engineering to give living organisms beneficial properties.

Chimera provides a platform for students to lead their own projects while contributing to meaningful solutions on campus.

“We’re not just giving students the opportunity to conduct research,” Lerner told the Gauntlet. “We’re creating a space where they can take ownership of their ideas and see them through from concept to completion. Whether you want to focus on sustainability, technology or something completely new we’ll support you in making it a reality.”

One of Chimera’s projects being done by a recent graduate in biology from the university involves converting waste vegetable oil into biodiesel that can be used to power campus generators.

“The idea is simple but powerful,” Lerner explained. “We take a resource that would otherwise be wasted and turn it into something useful. It’s a small step towards sustainability, but it shows how much impact we can have with the right approach.”

He emphasized that the club welcomes students from all faculties, encouraging cross-disciplinary collaboration. This allows for useful concepts and skills from distinct backgrounds to combine and make projects possible.

“We want students from arts, business, engineering, you name it, to get involved! There’s so much potential when different perspectives come together to tackle a problem. It’s not just about finding a technical solution, it’s about understanding the creative implications of what we’re doing and the impact we’re making.”

In addition to sustainability projects, Chimera has a strong focus on entrepreneurship. The club’s small business ventures, such as producing and selling kombucha, give students real-world experience in managing operations, marketing and fundraising.

Students have the opportunity to build their leadership skills through managing teams and guiding the future of the club. With an open house scheduled for November, the club is planning to introduce new members to its upcoming projects and expand its reach even further.

“We’re really looking forward to growing our community,” Lerner shared. “The open house will be a great chance for students to see what we’re all about and find out how they can get involved. Whether you’re interested in synthetic biology, sustainability, or just want to learn some new skills, there’s a place for you in Chimera.”

Beyond research and entrepreneurship, Chimera is also committed to fostering a sense of community among its members.

“We’re not just a club; we’re a network of students who are passionate about making a difference,” Lerner said. “The relationships you build here, the skills you learn are things that will stay with you long after you leave university. It’s about creating something lasting.”

For Chimera, it’s clear that the future holds exciting possibilities.

“This is just the beginning,” Lerner said. “We’re empowering students to take control of their education and make real-world impacts. We’re not just about research, we’re about creating change.”

Any students or faculty members interested in joining Chimera can email Lerner at Kfir.lerner@ucalgary.ca.