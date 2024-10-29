Fairooz Shafin Memorial Scholarship: Honoring a legacy in computer science

By Maham Fatima, October 29 2024—

Money is being raised by Dr. Leanne Wu, one of Shafin’s professors, along with Shafin’s friends, family and the Faculty of Science to establish the Fairooz Shafin Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship which aims to empower female international students in pursuing degrees in computer science. This initiative will not only honor Fairooz Shaffin’s memory, but also address the critical need for increased female representation in the tech industry. The Gauntlet spoke with Associate Professor Dr. Leanne Wu about this initiative.

Fairooz Shafin, a wonderful student and volunteer at the University of Calgary, was known for her generosity and dedication to the campus community. She passed away on September 14, 2023 at the age of 21.

Wu initiated the scholarship inspired by Giving Day when donations for the month of April are matched.

“To the people who knew her I think [Shafin] kind of just brought this light into the room,” Wu reflected.

Shafin was a volunteer peer mentor at the Women’s Resource Center (WRC). Wu attended an event run by the WRC in honor of Shafin and was able to see the impact she had made on others.

“You could kind of just see that really personal impact she left on people and just kind of the generosity of her spirit,” she said.

Wu also got to know Shafin’s parents more as the scholarship was established.

“You could tell where that [generosity] comes from. … They’ve had the unthinkable happen and they’re still willing to kind of put some of that aside to leave a legacy behind for other university students to partake in so it’s kind of incredible,” she said.

The importance of this scholarship is highlighted by the current gender distribution in the field. Wu shared participation in computer science has dropped to about 20-25 per cent, which is reflected in student enrollment. She further highlighted that women have a foundational role in the field as they were involved in becoming the first programmers, building the first computers and other technologies particularly during World War II when female staff members were often only present.

Wu discussed the importance of having women and other members of equity deserving groups in the room when tech is being built. The lack of diverse perspectives in technology can lead to gaps in innovation and representation.Wu shared advice for students considering computer science degrees.

“I would say do it! The field is actually much more diverse than it’s ever been and it’s not just about women. It’s about people who are part of other kinds of equity deserving groups,” she said.

Computer science is not necessarily sitting in an office coding alone.

“There’s actually a lot of community, a lot of teamwork and a lot of opportunity. I think if you want to change the world this is a great field to get into, if you’re looking for a stable career with interesting work this is a great job to get into and the fact that every company is a tech company now is really incredible,” she added.

Wu highlighted how a program she is involved in had Aritzia as the top employer one year. Many companies that aren’t seen as tech companies still depend on computing in areas such as supply chain or customer experience. She wanted to highlight Aritzia in particular since it’s a Canadian business.

“The CEO … started there as a part-time cashier and she’s worked her way up…. so it’s female-led, female-oriented and I think it’s kind of really incredible that companies like that are computer science employers now,” she said.

If the funding goal is not met, funds for the scholarship targeted at women in computing will be redirected to other scholarships. Since the goal has not yet been reached, please spread the word to people in the community with connections or the ability to donate.

“I know that’s hard right now with the cost of living being what it is. I think just kind of passing the word along or encouraging somebody to go check out that page and you know even if it’s $5 or $20 it’s still super appreciated and it’ll be very important for the scholarship,” Wu said.

She also mentioned at the $20 mark, tax receipts can be given so that you can claim it on your taxes.

The Fairooz Shafin Memorial Scholarship is a significant step toward fostering a more inclusive environment in computer science. By supporting women in their academic journeys, the University of Calgary is not only honoring Shafin’s memory but also contributing to a more equitable future in technology.

“I hope the scholarship gives somebody the chance to have space in their lives to be able to give back in some way …and having … room in your life to do that because it’s hard when you’re stressed out [or] worrying about money,” Wu said.

For more information on how to contribute to the scholarship or spread the word visit this website.