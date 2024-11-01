Pro-Palestinian groups protest Israeli speaker Eylon Levi at the University of Calgary

By Daman Singh, November 1 2024—

On Oct. 31, Students Supporting Israel (SSI) and StandWithUs Canada hosted former British-Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy at the University of Calgary. In response to the speaker’s presence on university grounds, many student groups came to protest.

Eylon Levy served as an official Israeli Government spokesperson until March 2024, when he was suspended for his public criticism of the UK foreign secretary Lord Cameron. Currently, Levy is on a fundraiser tour in Canada with StandWithUs Canada to bring an Israeli perspective and talk to students on Canadian university campuses.

While there was a formal talk happening later in the day, a lecture was held on the U of C grounds. Limited information about the lecture was shared on the SSI Instagram through a post, which only outlined the location and time of the talk.

In response to Levy’s presence at the university, the Palestine Advocacy Club (@palestineuofc) declared an emergency protest at the Taylor Family Digital Library Quad through their Instagram. Students assembled at the Quad and then moved to protest outside the classroom where the talk was being held in the Professional Faculties building.

Screenshot from Palestine Advocacy Club Instagram

In a statement to The Gauntlet, the Muslim Student’s Association (MSA) said that the protest was prompted by Levy’s presence and their belief that the university should not allow it.

“This protest was prompted because of a man by the name of Eylon Levy.” Continuing, they said, “We believe that the university should not allow an individual like that to be on campus. Although, we fully believe in free speech — all we say is that somebody who has promoted genocide constantly shouldn’t feel welcome on campus.”

Following, the MSA talked about having conversations with the university about student safety. They noted the turnout numbers and felt consensus in the crowd about Levy’s presence not being welcomed.

“We can notice that the University of Calgary population as a whole believes that we don’t welcome individuals that have showcased genocidal intentions against Palestinian people in the past. That’s been a primary motivation and we can see that many students are in favour.”

Students were heard protesting pro-Palestinian chants and speakers from the protesting student groups addressed the crowd. While the Gauntlet could not identify the speakers, the speakers addressed the crowd regarding Levy’s presence.

“Would it be conceivable to allow a Nazi during World War II to come and give a talk here? Would it be conceivable to allow a committer of apartheid in apartheid South Africa to give a talk here? He has a right to talk, we have a right to protest,” said an unidentified speaker during the open microphone.

“Eylon Levy you can hide. You committed genocide,” the protestors chanted.

The protestors noticed the presence of Deputy Provost Dr. Robin Yates, and Provost Dr. Sandra Davidson and charged their chants at the administration.

“Robin, Robin, can’t you see? You’re repeating history. Sandra, Sandra, can’t you see? You’re repeating history,” the chants continued. “Not another penny, not another dollar. No more money for zionist slaughter.”

While the protest moved inside the buildings, we were brought to notice that some entrances to the Administration and Professional faculty building were sealed off.

Photo by Daman Singh

The Gauntlet reached out to the University of Calgary for a statement regarding the protest and the locked entrances.

In their statement, the university clarified that Levy was invited by a private group and that they permit using their spaces for meetings and events under their policy on the Use of University Facilities for Non-Academic Purposes.

“Freedom of expression and lawful assembly are permitted at the university and a booking is not an indication of support or non-support for an activity,” read the statement.

“The University of Calgary is committed to the principles of academic freedom and promoting the free exchange of ideas on campus. Campus Security works with groups who intend to hold events at the University of Calgary to ensure they follow university safety guidelines and have adequate security present,” continued the statement.

The Gauntlet reached out to StandWithUs Canada for a statement regarding Levy’s presence and the protest, but they chose to not respond in time.

On Nov. 1, Eylon Levy — in collaboration with StandWithUs Canada — released an Instagram post which documented parts of the student protest outside the classroom he was giving a lecture in. The caption of the post talked about his experience of dealing with the protestors and ended with him thanking StandWithUs Canada for bringing him to speak with students.

“I was told Canadians are polite and friendly. Instead, I was welcomed to the University of Calgary by an Islamist mob chanting ‘Allahu Akbar!’,” read the caption. “Thank you @standwithuscanada for bringing me to speak with students and to campus security for keeping all of us safe.”

This piece is being updated as the Gauntlet gathers statements.

Last updated: November 2 at 8:07 a.m.