Naheed Nenshi’s NDP leadership will transform Alberta politics

By Thomas Knight, November 3 2024—

On the evening of March 12, 2024, darkness loomed, and a chill settled over the Franklin Atrium in Northeast Calgary. Inside, however, the atmosphere was anything but cold. Five hundred people packed the space, about the size of a school cafeteria, to launch Naheed Nenshi’s campaign for leadership of the Alberta New Democratic Party (NDP). This impressive turnout came less than 24 hours after the former Calgary mayor announced his candidacy.

When Nenshi finally arrived, the crowd erupted in applause. Cheerful shouts and broad smiles accompanied him as he made his way to the centre stage to deliver his opening speech.

For many Calgarians who had lived through Nenshi’s mayorship in the 2010s, he was nothing short of a celebrity. As the first Muslim mayor of a major North American city, he articulated a vision for Calgary that prioritised community growth. He initiated significant infrastructure projects, including a new airport access tunnel, the Central Library and upgrades to the CTrain system. His administration responded to the devastation of the 2013 floods by encouraging neighbours to support one another. In 2014, the City Mayors Foundation named him the world’s best mayor.

Given this legacy, it was no surprise that during the leadership vote in June, Nenshi received a staggering 86 per cent of the 72,930 votes cast—a record for individual votes obtained by any leader of a Canadian provincial party. The NDP was experiencing a renewed energy that past leaders had struggled to inspire.

However, as the initial excitement faded months later, NDP supporters turned their attention to the primary challenge: how to win the 2027 provincial election. Nenshi was still a new figure for many outside Calgary, raising concerns about the extra effort needed to connect with voters.

Nenshi quickly recognized this challenge and has been relentless since becoming party leader. He has visited elementary schools, bookstores and pow-wows throughout the province while also criticising the provincial government for cutting funding for the Green Line LRT. Nenshi has transformed what would typically be a quiet period between elections into a proactive campaign, employing strategies from his successful 2010 mayoral bid. Active on social media, he shares posts showcasing his community presence along with “attack ad” style videos that critique the Conservative government’s leadership.

Challenges remain, however. Polling indicates that the NDP’s popularity has barely changed since the leadership shift, with support declining in Edmonton. Some members suggest Nenshi consider severing formal ties with the federal NDP to allow the Alberta party to forge its own path and distance itself from negative perceptions of its federal counterpart. Regardless of how he leads the party forward, one thing is clear: the 2027 showdown against Danielle Smith—his former classmate at the University of Calgary—will be legendary.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.