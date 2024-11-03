U of C provosts discuss tuition fees and university funding during SLC

By Nazeefa Ahmed, November 3 2024—

The Oct. 29 Student Legislative Council (SLC) was focused on continuing discussions surrounding the tuition and fees consultation process.



The discussion began with a presentation by Provost and Vice President Acadmic Dr. Sandra Davidson and Deputy Provost Dr. Robin Yates, members of the Tuition and Fees Consultation Committee (TFCC). Vice Provost Student Experience Dr. Verity Turpin, Registrar Dr. Amy Dambrowitz, and Associate Deputy Provost Dr. Christine Johns were also present.

Tuition, fees and scholarships

Davidson highlighted how the Provincial Operating Grant for the University of Calgary has remained constant for many years and that tuition increases have been capped at two per cent for domestic students. The tuition increases are capped below inflation which creates budgetary constraints for the institution.

“The costs of goods and services continue to increase which without the corresponding increase in our operating grant creates a delta we need to figure out how to cover,” said Davidson.

The University of Calgary receives funding from sources outside of the Provincial Operating Grant, such as donations, federal grants and student tuition. For the 2024-25 academic year, student tuition and fees are budgeted to be 24 per cent of total revenue. The university depends more on tuition than provincial grants and there has been subsequent increases to student fees. A three unit course that was $538.59 in 2019 is now $709.98, marking a 32 per cent increase.

For the 2025-26 academic year, the TFCC initially proposed a two per cent domestic tuition increase for undergraduate programs, a six per cent tuition increase for international undergraduate programs and four per cent increase for mandatory non-instructional fees (MNIFs). The Students’ Union responded, asking for no increases to domestic or international tuition and only a two per cent increase to MNIFs.

During the SLC, Davidson stated that the TFCC is only willing to have conversations about decreasing international tuition from six per cent to four per cent.

Davison stated that the University of Calgary also funds student scholarships from annual funding to that go to support student stipends, graduate students and students in research programs. For 2024-25 academic year, the scholarships and bursaries budget is set at $138.7 million, which includes external funds such as Tri-Council. Scholarships account for eight per cent of the total expenses of the U of C. Funding to scholarships has also increased by nine per cent since the 2023-24 academic year, according to a CAUBO FIUC report.

When SU Vice President Internal Naomie Bakana asked how much internal funding goes towards the $138.7 million in funding, the Davidson stated that they will follow up with SLC with the exact number.

Science representative Ben Shi also asked how much of the scholarship funding comes from the student donation, a question that the TFCC will follow up with, according to Davidson.

Institutional efficiencies and funding clarifications

During the question period, SLC members aimed to clarify the flow of funds, specifically MNIFs, to various university offices. Questions from the Oct. 1 SLC were addressed by Yates, where he clarified that MNIFs do not fund the new myCreds system and that the letters are available electronically with a $10 fee. Faculty of Law Representative Safaa Al-Khaz’Aly later asked if tuition is used to support MyCreds, to which Yates restated that the fee covers the cost of the service.

“The fee will support cost of implementing and maintaining functionality of the account,” said Yates.

Additionally, Yates also clarified that the Tuition Reinvestment Bursury, which funded students in financial need, was a limited 3-year time funding initiative for the pandemic. The bursary was extended for the 2023-24 academic year and has since ended.

“The institution put a lot of additional funding into bursaries to support student during those times, particularly when casual and part time work were hard to come by,” said Yates.

Faculty of Science Representative Gabriela Dziegielewska questioned why the Faculty of Graduate Studies receives funding from student services when many undergraduate students do not use the services provided by this faculty. According to the Mandatory Non-Instructional Fees (MNIF) Report, Student and Enrolment Services, the Faculty of Graduate studies receives approximately 4.3 million dollars, marking a 12.04 per cent increase from the previous academic year.

Davidson notes that the TFCC will follow up on this question.

Faculty of Arts Representative Aitazaz Shah also questioned why the U of C is asking for a four per cent increase to the MNIFs when the report shows a 2 million dollar surplus in the 2023-24 academic year. He also questions if this surplus would violate the Alberta Tuition Framework. Davidson stated that the University of Calgary budget is audited and abides by provincial regulation.

“If you only look at direct expenses, it appears as a surplus,” said Dambrowitz, clarifying that the perceived surplus is a result of a change in reporting methods within the institution. “But that total expense calculation is a combination of direct and indirect expenses.”

Previously, the university has reported direct and indirect costs together, but the Alberta government has since asked for seperate reporting.

“On average, a square meter in our campus buildings costs 100 dollars to maintain every year,” said Yates when describing the indirect costs. “So if you add up all the square footage that these services occupy, that is what is accounted for in the indirect costs.”

Faculty of Arts Representative Simchah Atanda also addressed the TFCC, questioning whether the university is committed to attracting international students and promoting community and belonging, given the increase in fees.

“Are we not worried that the increases will jeapordize the university’s ability to attract international students, especially with [changes to] recruitment, student permits, ability to stay in Canada and permanent residency cuts?” said Atanda.

Davidson cited the draft Academic Innovation Plan which aims to provide an inclusive, caring and sustainable campus culture as one of the key domains.

“One of the recent changes we have done is bring together [offices] so we can work across those previously separated offices so we can amplify this sense of community and well being.”

Survey results and student feedback

The TFCC released a tuition and fees survey which received 1772 responses from students. In their presentation, the TFCC shared that 84 per cent of students reported that the increases being considered will be moderately or very impactful on their ability to pay their tuition and fees.

In response to where the University should focus resources to enhance learning and supportive campus environment, 78 per cent of respondents wanted more student financial supports.

Davidson shared that during the student conversations regarding tuition and fees, students had many questions regarding efficiencies within offices to reduce costs. Faculty deans have also have been asked to review advising services to assess for efficiency.

“From an institutional and operational perspective, finding efficiencies for cost savings that can be used to address that budget shortfall is something that is prioritized,” said Davidson.

For agendas, minutes and upcoming SLC meetings, visit the SU website.