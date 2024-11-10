SLC approves SU audit and greenlights lodge renovation extension

By Vama Saini, November 10 2024—

A Student Legislative Council (SLC) meeting took place on Nov. 5 and reviewed the Gauntlet’s 2024 annual report, approved the SU’s audited financials and granted a renovation extension for the Writing Symbols Lodge.

The evening began with a presentation of the Gauntlet 2024 Annual Report. This annual report highlights the Gauntlet‘s progress, operational updates and challenges over the past year.

Council members reviewed the document and asked questions before moving on to action items on the agenda.

One of the key actions of the evening was the approval of the SU’s audited financial statements for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Presented by Vice President Internal Naomie Bakana, the audit report prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) showed that the SU’s finances are in sound standing with no material issues.

“The purpose of an audit is to ensure the fiscal responsibility of our organization, showing transparency and accountability in spending,” said Bakana.

The audit, conducted under standards for non-profit organizations, assessed aspects such as revenue recognition, internal controls and financial policy adherence. PwC’s findings confirmed the SU’s financial responsibility, transparency and accountability.

“Our SU is unique amongst other student organizations in the country in that it manages a building, including businesses and leases, as opposed to relying solely on student fees,” said Bakana.

The SLC voted unanimously to approve the financial statements, allowing the SU to proceed with its final steps, including signing the management representation letter.

President Ermia Rezaei-Afsah presented a Quality Money extension request concerning renovations at the Writing Symbols Lodge, also known as Red Lodge.

“The renovation is intended to bring the space to modern standards and align it with Indigenous ways of knowing and being,” said Rezaei-Afsah.

This project has experienced delays due to logistical and project management challenges from the university’s facilities office. Rezaei-Afsah explained that the extension will provide additional time to complete the project.

“University capital projects take time, and this delay was out of our hands,” said Rezaei-Afsah.

SLC members approved the request unanimously.

Bakana announced the launch of the “Adopt-a-Student Family” program, where students and sponsors can support families in need during the holiday season. She encouraged Council members to spread the word about the program and assist in reaching potential donors and participants.

For agendas, minutes and upcoming meetings, visit the SU website.