UCalgary’s Active Living introduces sensory-friendly gym space for neurodiverse students

By Julianna Keskic, November 12 2024—

In an effort to create a more inclusive fitness experience, the University of Calgary’s Active Living department has launched a designated sensory-friendly gym time tailored to neurodiverse individuals. The initiative aims to offer students a quieter, less stimulating workout environment.

This move is part of a broader commitment by the University of Calgary to make its facilities accessible to all students, recognizing the diverse needs within its community.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Gordon Peavy, the Active Living Fitness Centre coordinator, provides an overview of this new access and inclusion initiative.

“The program that we’ve introduced is a sensory-friendly space. Knowing that we have neurodiverse people on campus, we are trying to make sure that they also have a space to work out,” said Peavy.

In September, the centre has received more than 13,000 check-ins per week.

“So, it gets quite loud, and there’s a lot going on. There’s a lot of people. There’s a lot of moving parts,” Peavy continued.

Recognizing this, the Active Living department wanted to introduce an area for people who need a quieter, less populated space to work out.

The space is run Mondays and Fridays, and is first come, first serve. It is for anyone and students do not have to provide a reason for using the space. It’s meant to be a stigma-free, sensory-friendly environment.

Peavy provided an overview of the equipment the neurosensitive space will have available to use and what the space will do to ensure noise reduction and maintain sensory-friendly standards.

Located in the new Research Exercise Centre in the Kinesiology Building (KNB 190), the space has three adjustable benches with dumbbells, three bikes, two rollers and two ellipticals.

The space also has a no drop-in policy and a reduced capacity of 10 people. Additionally, since the space is sensory friendly, music must be listed through headphones.

“So we do have quite a bit of what you need, but [we don’t have] some of the specialized equipment. If you wanted to do power cleans, for example, you can’t do it there as you’re not allowed to drop the weights. You would have to go to the regular fitness centre,” Peavy continued.

This sensory-friendly space is for anyone who wants to work out but needs a calmer atmosphere.

“Right now, our participant rate is pretty low for the sensory-friendly gym space. I know we’re going to do this for the full year, and then we’ll reassess for next year regarding whether we will continue running this program,” said Peavy.

Peavy explained that the sensory-friendly gym space is judgement-free. Everyone is welcome to use the space regardless of labels or any other apprehensions about the space.

Active Living offers multiple programs for access and inclusion, including the sensory-friendly gym space and the women-only gym space initiative. Check out the programs offered at the Active Living website.