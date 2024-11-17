UCalgary tackles gender gap in STEM to prepare for green economy shift

By Vama Saini, November 17 2024—

A recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlights a persistent gender gap in STEM education, warning that women risk being sidelined in the green economy without targeted intervention. At the University of Calgary, gender inclusivity in STEM is an active area of progress.

Dr. Laleh Behjat, a professor of electrical and software engineering at the Schulich School of Engineering and the NSERC Chair for Women in Science and Engineering in the Prairie Region, provided insight into the university’s initiatives and challenges.

“The underrepresentation of women in engineering programs has been a significant issue for decades. The percentage of women in engineering has increased, from the six to eight per cent I remember from when I was a student, to now being close to 30 per cent,” Behjat said.

However, she noted this progress is uneven.

“It’s also worth noting that this increase has been significantly slower in engineering compared to other professional schools,” she said.

The U of C has implemented a range of initiatives aimed at fostering inclusivity in STEM. It was part of the federal pilot project Dimensions, which assessed institutional policies to improve access and equity for underrepresented groups.

Behjat praised UCalgary’s progress but acknowledged ongoing challenges.

“We need to revisit our values and ensure our inclusivity efforts align with societal and educational needs, especially in light of Alberta’s recent political shifts,” she said, referring to Bill 18, which affects equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) initiatives.

Within the Schulich School of Engineering, UCalgary offers 60 to 70 scholarships annually to students from diverse backgrounds or those who champion inclusivity. Once enrolled, students are supported through leadership workshops, mental health resources like wellness rooms and nap pods and initiatives aimed at making classrooms more inclusive.

“From recruitment to faculty leadership, we aim to create a space where everyone can thrive. For instance, over 40 per cent of our recent faculty hires are women,” said Behjat.

She emphasized the importance of empowering individuals beyond mere inclusion.

“It’s not just about ticking a checkbox — it’s about showing the beauty of diversity and what it can bring to our institution,” she said.

As the world pivots to a green economy, UCalgary’s initiatives are particularly relevant. However, Behjat emphasized the importance of aligning values with action.

“We need to ensure that green technologies are developed by diverse teams who understand their broader implications,” she said, cautioning against funneling resources into unproven technologies at the expense of more inclusive and sustainable solutions.

While significant strides have been made, there is room for growth. Behjat envisions UCalgary building on its successes by expanding its support for students and faculty and leveraging interdisciplinary research to tackle global challenges inclusively.

“We must continue empowering underrepresented groups in STEM — not just for equity but to enhance the innovation needed for the green transition,” she said.

Learn more about EDIA efforts at the Schulich School of Engineering here.