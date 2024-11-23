Daniel Smith is lying about trans kids: The truth behind gender-affirming care in Alberta

By Josie Simon, November 23 2024—

Premier Danielle Smith has introduced laws targeting gender-affirming care for minors, revealing a moral panic that’s part of a larger global trend. Right-wing populism often thrives on fear of marginalized groups, and these bills — Bill 26 and Bill 27 — are no exception. Presented as measures to protect children, they address a nonexistent issue, highlighting a deeper disdain for evolving scientific knowledge.

Smith claims these laws are necessary to stop minors from making irreversible decisions about their bodies. Yet, it appears this so-called crisis is largely nonexistent. In Alberta, gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 17 are exceedingly rare. Healthcare providers already follow rigorous protocols, making such surgeries almost unheard of. In the past year, only a handful of chest surgeries for minors were reported, with no instances of more extensive procedures. If there’s no crisis, what’s the driving force behind these bills?

The truth is, this isn’t about saving children; it’s about exploiting baseless fears and spreading misinformation to drive a political agenda. Smith’s approach positions her as a defender of traditional values, all while scapegoating a vulnerable population. It’s a tactic that’s disturbingly reflective of a broader right-wing trend: a fundamental distrust of medical professionals and disdain for scientific progress.

Why the animosity towards science? It’s simple—science evolves, adaptively integrating new discoveries and challenging outdated beliefs. For those clinging to rigid ideologies, this evolution represents a threat. It questions absolutes, demands evidence, and, worst of all, changes with the times.

Even though Alberta doesn’t track data on minor surgeries, highlighting how rare these procedures are, the legislation continued to advance. This move undermines the credibility of the debate and transforms healthcare into a field for ideological conflict. Requiring parental consent for personal decisions like name or pronoun changes further reveals an agenda prioritizing control over compassion, putting vulnerable youth at risk.

This all-out attack on trans youth and, by extension, informed medical care doesn’t just stall progress but actively risks the lives and well-being of young people. The climate of fear and suspicion affects healthcare providers as they may now hesitate to give necessary care due to potential legal backlash. Such policies foster a further disconnect between those who need scientifically grounded, empathetic care and those who provide it.

The manufactured panic over gender-affirming care also serves as a smokescreen, shifting focus away from the genuine challenges trans youth encounter while exploiting them as pawns in a dangerous political game. It’s a false promise of protection that, in reality, strips these young individuals of the crucial support and resources they deserve.

Alberta is capable of more. Our trans youth deserve more. It’s time to reject the divisive, scientifically illiterate politics that undermine their existence and instead embrace a future grounded in compassion, truth and research.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.