Nobody Wants This is the refreshing narrative rom-com fans have been craving

By Jennah Lay, November 23 2024—

Netflix’s recently released series Nobody Wants This features Kristen Bell as Joanne, “an unfiltered, complicated, vulnerable, beautiful woman” who co-hosts a sex podcast with her sister Morgan in Los Angeles. This series provided a different narrative that we often don’t see within traditional rom-coms. It was an honest and realistic portrayal of what is often lacking in modern relationships: vulnerability and openness.

The podcast aims to empower listeners to openly discuss topics such as sex and romantic relationships, often associated with shame and insecurity. Joanne also seeks these qualities by encouraging others to be open and empowered.

In a dramatic entrance wearing a faux chinchilla coat, Joanne arrives at her friend’s dinner party, where she meets Noah Roklov—a thoughtful, funny, and understated rabbi. Her interest in Noah is sincere, but she struggles with his “straight and narrow” philosophy compared to her less guided moral compass. What I respect about her character is that she is authentically herself and strives to make healthier relationship choices.\

As modern-day dating goes, you’re likely swiping on apps like Hinge and Bumble, trying to create a connection out of thin air. Joanne and Noah, however, meet in person and admit their vulnerabilities in a comedic fashion early in their relationship.

When Noah asks Joanne, “What’s your greatest fear?” she initially brushes off the question, joking that her greatest fear is a bad facelift. After regaining her composure, she turns away from Noah and reveals, “My greatest fear is that I will become emotionally dependent on you and that you’ll break my heart.” His response is supportive and reassuring: “It would kill me to break your heart” and “I can handle you.”

The unfolding narrative is refreshingly honest and vulnerable as Joanne and Noah learn more about each other. She confesses her fears about being in a relationship with Noah while he initiates their uncomfortable conversations.

Most romantic comedies I’ve watched don’t explore the intricacies and dynamics of fear, which is one reason I enjoyed this series so much. This narrative is crafted differently; Joanne and Noah are sensitive to each other’s needs and anticipate future needs.

Joanne’s fear of rejection and feelings of inadequacy for Noah may explain her initial hesitation to open up to him. This series reminds viewers that the right person will compromise and handle their partner with care and concern.

These characters exhibit patience with each other, which fosters trust and the development of their dynamic.

Nobody Wants This delivers an honest and vulnerable narrative that resonates with how many people seek to feel in relationships: within an environment where both partners are supported, understood, and can freely express their fears.