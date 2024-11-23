Which book trope would the different majors be?

By Laura Beldor, November 23 2024—

When reading fiction novels, it’s easy to notice that the same plot devices are constantly reused. There are likely millions of stories featuring a protagonist who is an orphan or a leader of a fantasy country who is an evil dictator. Some tropes are universally loved, while others are widely despised. Just as life imitates art, these tropes can be compared to the student experience.

1. Physics: The Deus Ex Machina

There’s always that moment when the characters are in a dire situation, and then, at the last second, someone or something saves them from impending doom. Just as one object or person can fix everything, for a physics student, most problems can be solved by applying the laws of physics.

2. Kinesiology: The Training Scene

This is the part of the book where the protagonist undergoes a drastic transformation. It’s easy to imagine motivational music playing in the background, with someone sitting on the main character’s back as they do push-ups. Just as kinesiology focuses on the limits of the human body, the characters push themselves to their own physical limits, often resulting in them getting ripped.

3. Drama: The Double Cross

The main character discovering they’ve been betrayed by someone they trusted in the third act is a staple in many stories. As a Drama major, you likely recognize how this trope is employed in countless plays and musicals. But let’s be honest: everyone enjoys it when things get messy; otherwise, reality TV wouldn’t be so popular.

4. Chemistry: The Mad Scientist

Don’t deny it—while in the lab synthesizing compounds and mixing solutions, you’ve definitely pretended to be an evil genius formulating a compound to take over the world. You’ve probably even perfected your evil laugh! You need to find at least one way to entertain yourself during those long lab sessions.

5. Education: The Mentor

Many educators have likely inspired you to choose your major. Like the mentors of numerous famous book protagonists, you want to pass the torch, instilling wisdom in your own students so they can do good for the world. You’ve undoubtedly prepared many inspirational speeches filled with cheesy metaphors and anecdotes.

6. History: The Love Triangle

This trope is almost as old as humanity itself. From the Trojan War to Twilight, it transcends time and culture. Because of your major, you’ve likely learned about many examples of this trope. However, it’s challenging to appreciate its historical significance when the protagonist is often stuck in a love triangle for most of the book.

7. English: The Prophecy

Fantasy novels frequently use prophecies to foreshadow events within the story. Some prophecies reveal future events, while others consist of lengthy poems filled with symbolism and “thy” or “ye.” You’re probably accustomed to interpreting long, cryptic texts due to all your assigned readings.

This article is part of our fake news humour section.