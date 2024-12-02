Do University of Calgary and SU programs adequately support students during the holiday season?

By Reyam Jamaleddine, December 2 2024—

The holiday season is characterized by joyfulness and celebration but for some, this season is the inverse and can be especially challenging for university students. The festive season offers relief from a semester-long academic pressure but it also introduces new stressors such as financial strain, loneliness and mental health challenges. This season can underscore isolation, especially for students who are far from home. There may also be pressure to participate in existing holiday traditions such as gift exchanges and holiday gatherings which can amplify financial and mental health strains.

The University of Calgary and the Students’ Union (SU) provide extensive resources for students who are experiencing financial strain, food insecurity and wellness needs. However, the adequacy of these programs is tested by their accessibility, awareness and availability as well as the scale of the support that is provided. Although these programs run year-round, they are limited and often difficult to access during the holiday and exam season where the university operates under reduced hours and closures. International students who often face additional financial burdens especially if they are unable to go home for the holidays can be left in the dark and unsupported during critical moments.

In addition, these programs do not address the breadth of the heightened cost of living which is amplified during the holiday season. A recent survey from CPA Canada and BDO Debt Solutions showed that 94 per cent of Canadians reported that as the holiday season approaches, they expect to face financial strain. As students are wrapping up the semester, additional expenses and an emergency need for funding may arise during the brief holiday break. Increased funding, expanding awareness and creating more robust holiday-specific programs can help level out the challenges that students are facing during this time.

Although these limitations are present, it does not withdraw from the solid foundation that these programs have for students in need of support during this season. There are multiple programs available for students should they find themselves in challenging and unexpected circumstances. Not only are these programs grass-roots initiatives but they also build a sense of community as some of them rely on community participation and donations. Below is a list of programs and services available to students during the holiday season.

Emergency Financial Assistance

The University of Calgary provides emergency financial assistance for students. These aids, which come in various forms—such as loans or bursaries—assist in the case of emergencies such as theft and accidents, unexpected medical expenses and difficulties meeting living expenses. Given the financial strain that is already expected, students have this resource to turn to in the event of an emergency during the holiday season.

SU Campus Food Bank

The SU Campus Food Bank provides year-round emergency relief for students. With emergency food hampers available year-round, a holiday hamper can be available as an add-on to the regular hampers. The purpose of the hampers is to lessen the stress of financial strain during the holiday season. The Campus Food Bank is located in the MacEwan Student Centre (MSC 225) and students can apply for the hampers by emailing the SU food bank (foodbank@ucalgary.ca).

Adopt-A-Family

Adopt-A-Family has been an active SU program for 20 holiday seasons. While the deadline has passed, the program is available for families who are facing financial strain and limited resources during the season. Each student family in need is matched with a member of the community who will sponsor or “adopt” them and support them during their holiday traditions and festivities during this season. Quite often, families in need do not have the resources to ask for help, so the Adopt-A-Family Iniatitive provides a meaningul means of support.

Holiday Wellness Support

The U of C provides Holiday Wellness Support for students who live in residence. These programs operate during university closure dates from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4. They offer mental health services as well as emergency medical programs, which are invaluable resources that support students on campus while their peers return home for the holidays. These programs include Student Medical Response Peer Listening, Residence Student Leaders On-Call, After Hours Mental Health Support and many more.

Holiday Fun Fitness

For $10 per drop-in class, Active Living offers a Holiday Fun Fitness program. Registration begins on November 22nd and the program runs through Dec. 9-20. These classes can provide students with a break and wellness activity during high-stress exam weeks. Classes such as “Jolly Jabbers” (Boxing Fit), “Flow with the Season” (Yoga Flow), “Jingle Spin and Strength” (Cycle and Strength) and much more will be offered during this time.

For students facing challenges this holiday season, these programs serve not only as a solid form of support but also as a reminder that you are not alone and that no one has to navigate this time alone. Ultimately, the strength of what some of these programs provide is the student community that they cultivate.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.