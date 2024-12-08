Does reality TV bring us closer or further away from reality?

By Leah Mushet, December 8 2024—

The reality TV phenomenon has existed for decades, but its cultural landscape experienced a notable shift with Kim Kardashian and her show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Initially, audiences were captivated by the shocking Ray J sex scandal, enticing viewers to “keep up” with Kardashian’s life. However, it was the unfolding drama of her everyday life that kept them returning. A similar scenario unfolded with the 2024 series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, marked by a scandal reminiscent of Kardashian’s.

This story began with viral Mormon TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul, known for her involvement in the “Mom Tok” group. In 2022, she confessed to being a “soft swinger,” alleging others in the group were involved, including her then-husband, Tate Paul. Her live stream confession described “soft swinging” as engaging in intimate activities without going “all the way.” While the consequences of this revelation were intriguing, they are not the main focus here. Instead, this scandal illustrates a cultural shift, with these Mormon wives spotlighting this change in high definition.

The scandal shocked many followers due partly to the obvious contradiction with the participants’ religious principles and the outright abnormality of the situation. From my knowledge, most people are not swingers, which raises the question: why choose such an unorthodox lifestyle, especially when their religion wouldn’t approve? This curiosity likely caught the attention of those who pitched the show, wondering what else these individuals might be hiding behind their TikTok personas.

This open-ended mystery attracted viewers to both the Mormon wives’ show in 2024 and the Kardashians’ show in 2007. How did these scandals impact their audiences and modern pop culture overall? Although reality TV claims to depict reality, it often portrays an inflated version. The lives of these stars are undoubtedly interesting, but not just due to socioeconomic or online social status. The exaggerated drama, possibly amplified for viewership, plays a crucial role. Despite this, viewers find themselves drawn in, perhaps even comforted, by lives more chaotic than their own, bathed in the luxuries fame can bring. These shows can normalize unconventional lifestyles by presenting people with similar or worse problems than we face.

So, is reality TV giving us a picture of reality? Perhaps the question should be whether we can rely on reality TV to portray the truth. I would say yes and no. Reality shows offer a glimpse into someone’s reality, just not an average person’s. That’s why it’s compelling. Most people are not willing to step into the shoes of these individuals, moral questions aside. We can experience a world far removed from ordinary life through reality stars—all by simply tuning in.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.