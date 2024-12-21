Gauntlet staff picks for best albums of 2024

By Ansharah Shakil, Daman Singh, Dianne Miranda, Nazeefa Ahmed and Josie Simon, December 21 2024—

ANSHARAH: ARTS & SCIENCE EDITOR

BRAT by Charli xcx

With BRAT, Charli xcx’s discography has spawned expansively to become something completely distinct and absolutely iconic. BRAT has often been followed by the word “summer”, but the album didn’t just have its moment in time — its moment is unlikely to ever be forgotten. Each subsequent release following the original album enhanced its initial success: the additional tracks are all some of the best on the record and the remixes are used to their full extent to say something new about the original song. There is no denying that Charli and BRAT, in all its sensational and spectacular party-girl glory, deserve to be immortalized.

DAMAN: VISUALS EDITOR

Romance by Fontaines D.C.

Between two The Smile albums, iDKHOW’s Gloom Division, Cage the Elephant’s Neon Pill and so many other wonderful albums that came out this year, picking one top album of the year was nothing short of a nightmare. One album stood the test of time in this gruesome year and its Romance. Fontaines D.C. evolved their sound so well and so fast it’s hard to keep up. The Irish post-punk band’s third release is a timeless sonic journey, it’s the perfect album for the change of seasons and is most certainly on its way to becoming a classic in the genre.

DIANNE: VOLUNTEER AND OUTREACH COORDINATOR

Big Ideas by Remi Wolf

Another year means another hard choice of choosing my album of the year especially with new music like Clairo’s Charm, Adrianne Lenker’s Bright Future, iDKHOW’s Gloom Division, and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. But one album stood out so much that I’m willing to make changes to my Winter schedule to include option courses without final exams so that it won’t clash with the tour date (I’ve already bought concert tickets). It’s no other than Remi Wolf’s Big Ideas. This sophomore album is an eclectic kaleidoscope of danceable beats, raw emotion through confessional songwriting, and feel-good playful chaos, solidifying her as a genre-defying pop innovator.

NAZEEFA: EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Eternal Sunshine by Ariana Grande

Most fans agree that Eternal Sunshine is Ariana Grande’s best album to date. Despite her album not making it to prominent categories in the Grammys, the production packed a punch, marrying sweet vocals with hard-hitting truths. From the perfection of “imperfect for you” to the relaxed acceptance of “ordinary things”, the album paid homage to the cult classic it was inspired by and added something new and graceful to the break-up music genre. I expect “true story” to make it to my top songs next year and aim to live by the lyrics, “It’s time for you to get real about life and sort out who you really are” from the “Saturn Returns Interlude”.

JOSIE: OPINIONS AND HUMOUR EDITOR

Despicable Me 4 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by Heitor Pereira

The best album of the year is definitely Despicable Me 4 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by Heitor Pereira. While 2024 has had some great instrumental music—like Gabriela Ortiz’s Revolución Diamantina and Maya Beiser’s Maya Beiser x Terry Riley: In C—the fun and cheerful vibe of Despicable Me 4 truly stands out. My favourite tracks, like The Gru House, Arrival in Mayflower, and Our Cover Is Blown, perfectly capture the fun spirit of the movie. I think many people overlook the talent that goes into movie soundtracks. Classical music surrounds us more than we think; we just need to stop and listen.