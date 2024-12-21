Theatre Calgary’s A Christmas Carol reminds us of what the holidays truly mean

By Maggie Hsu, December 21 2024—

Theatre Calgary is presenting its 37th production of the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens from Nov. 29-Dec. 29. Walking into Max Bell Theatre felt like stepping back in time. I first saw this production in the same venue in grade four where I first learned of the magic of stage production and storytelling. This year’s adaptation reignited that childhood wonder. It’s a timeless story, but this particular staging reminds us why Dickens’ tale remains a holiday tradition that never gets tired despite all of its adaptations across multiple mediums.

Set in London during Victorian England, A Christmas Carol opens on a cold and frigid Christmas Eve. We find Ebenzer Scrooge, a miserable businessman who is known for his stinginess, particularly around the holidays. Consumed by his greed, he has forgotten about the spirit of Christmas.

Under the direction of Stafford Arima and playwright Geoffrey Simon Brown, this production delivers more than just nostalgia; it gathers all who live in our increasingly individualistic world to send a message that we all need to hear. Brown’s notes on themes like isolation, anxiety and anger resonate deeply with every audience member, serving as a call to rediscover compassion, connection and community — the true spirit of the holidays.

We first see Scrooge confronted by his actions when the tortured ghost of Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s deceased business partner, is unable to move on to the afterlife as he is condemned to wander the Earth as a conviction for all the hurt he caused with his greed and selfishness — Marley warns Scrooge that he may share the same fate. With that, Scrooge and we, the audience, bear witness to his visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come on Christmas Eve. Through these supernatural encounters, Scrooge is confronted by the consequences of his selfishness to rediscover the meaning of celebrating the season.

The show portrays the importance of kindness, whether to friends, family or strangers we meet on the street as we witness Scrooge’s transformation. Doug McKeag playing the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge returns for his second year as the character the audience grows to love through his journey with his complicated relationship with the holidays and the capitalistic world around him. McKeag does a brilliant job of portraying the different sides of Scrooge as he’s guided through a journey of self-reflection and change. Even the costumes echo the magic of the season, with sequins shimmering like tiny reminders of hope, serving as reminders that life can be bright and beautiful if we’re open to it.

The immersive elements of the production add a magical touch. Snow falling in the theatre transports the audience into Dickens’ wintery London. At the same time, ethereal portrayals of the three spirits of Christmas emphasize the story’s supernatural yet heartfelt undertones. Christmas Yet to Come, in particular, presents a certain feeling of doom and uncertainty for Scrooge and anyone else who chooses to continue on their path of selfishness and isolation. The set design integrated some light use of tech to bring a modern touch to this production. The traditional aspects of theatre, which utilized the depth of the stage and the transformation of the set pieces, brought scenes to life, reminiscent of dream sequences in movies. The clever use of projections and lighting fulfilled the stage to its full potential.

The musical numbers and the chorus were seamlessly woven into the narrative, providing natural breaks in the storyline to emphasize the emotions being conveyed. Moments of humour were well-timed throughout, offering much-needed moments of lightness to what otherwise could be perceived as moments of trauma in Scrooge’s earlier years.

What stood out the most was how the blocking of the actors and the interactions between every one of the characters felt effortlessly natural. You could tell how well the actors worked with each other, their chemistry made them feel familiar to the audience as well, drawing everyone in the theatre closer to the story. So much so that Tiny Tim’s iconic short and sweet lines made every audience member fall in love with the character immediately.

Theatre Calgary’s A Christmas Carol is more than a play; it’s a reminder of the joy, connection and moments of humanity we often overlook in our day-to-day lives. Whether this is your 10th time taking in this classic or your first, this production offers a piece of holiday magic for everyone so it’s no surprise that tickets are hard to come by.

There are tickets still available now so if you want to experience the wonder, head over to Theatre Calgary’s website for more information.