SLC appoints Nursing representative and discusses winter term initiatives

By Malia Jolly, January 19 2025—

Last week’s Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) meeting focused on appointing key representatives and encouraging participation in upcoming events.

The council approved Resolution 82.18, appointing Taylor Strelow as the Faculty of Nursing representative. Vice President Internal Naomie Bakana explained the process that led to her selection.

“After going through these two interviews, we have decided to go with Taylor Strelow,” said Bakana. “She had a very strong interview, and we believe she is a strong candidate for this position moving forward.”

Bakana also emphasized the importance of filling the role.

“If SLC does not approve her to accept this position, then the Faculty of Nursing will be left without a rep, and that would not be ideal,” said Bakana.

The resolution passed with 18 votes in favor, none opposed, and one abstention.

The meeting also addressed Resolution 82.19, which proposed the reappointment of Kurt Peralta, as Chair of the Review Board. Peralta, who has served in the role for the past two years, was recommended for reappointment by the Students’ Union general manager.

“There are no huge risks or red flags for this person, and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t move forward with this appointment,” said Bakana.

The resolution passed unanimously.

During the announcements, Bakana highlighted the Culture-in-Motion initiative, noting that the registration deadline had been extended to Thursday at 11:45 PM.

“We almost have 10 people signed up,” she said. “Please keep promoting this, and I’ll be reaching out to each of you because I’d love to see more participation from SLC.”

Cumming School of Medicine Faculty Representative Hannah Kim shared details about an upcoming pet therapy session at Foothills on January 22 and asked for volunteers.

“If you could be there a little earlier and you’re available to volunteer, just text me after, and I’ll send you a link to the sign-up form,” said Kim.

Faculty of Science Representative Gabriela Dziegielewska raised concerns about senators failing to submit post-reports after Board of Governors meetings.

“Whenever we have Board of Governors meetings, representative Shah comes back to brief us, but I’ve never seen a post-report from other senators,” Dziegielewska remarked.

President Ermia Rezaei-Afsah clarified the expectations for senators.

“Senators should be handing in the reports unless they have an excuse not to attend. Otherwise, they should be fulfilling their duties,” he said.

The meeting ended with a call for members to actively engage in Black History Month initiatives and other upcoming events.

For agendas, minutes, and future meetings, visit the Students’ Union website.