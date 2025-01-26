Deadline approaches for Alberta Blue Cross Indigenous scholarship program

By Vama Saini, January 26 2025—

As the Jan. 31 deadline approaches, Alberta Blue Cross is urging Indigenous students across the province to apply for its long-standing Indigenous scholarship program. The initiative, now in its 25th year, offers nine scholarships of $1,500 each to First Nations, Métis and Inuit students attending accredited post-secondary institutions in Alberta.

“This program supports more than just financial well-being — it’s about advancing equitable access to education and strengthening communities,” said Brian Geislinger, senior vice president of Corporate Relations and Community Engagement at Alberta Blue Cross.

Over the years, the program has evolved to meet the changing needs of students. Previously restricted to first-year students, the scholarship is now open to Indigenous students in any year of study, a shift that Geislinger believes has made a significant impact.

“We changed the program last year to increase accessibility,” he explained. “Now, students at any stage of their education can apply. This change led to a record number of applications in 2024, and we’re anticipating an even greater response this year.”

Recipients are chosen based on personal goals, financial need and community involvement. The selection process is managed by an external committee with expertise in Indigenous education and academia. Alberta Blue Cross has awarded over 100 scholarships through this program, supporting students pursuing a wide range of fields, from healthcare and education to film production and social work.

Geislinger highlighted the broader impact of the program.

“Many recipients return to their residents to work, bringing their skills and knowledge back home. It’s incredible to see how this investment in students creates a ripple effect in Indigenous communities,” said Geislinger.

In addition to the Indigenous scholarship program, Alberta Blue Cross funds scholarships at every post-secondary institution in Alberta through its community foundation, distributing over 900 awards annually.

With the Jan. 31 deadline approaching, Geislinger urged eligible students to apply.

“Every application is assessed on its own merits,” said Geislinger. “If you’re even considering applying, take that step. It doesn’t take long to apply, and these scholarships can make a real difference.”

Successful applicants will be notified in early March.

“Don’t wait — get your application in now,” said Geislinger.

For more information and application details, visit the Alberta Blue Cross Indigenous scholarship program website.