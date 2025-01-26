SLC discusses senate report and tackles key campus initiatives

By Malia Jolly, January 26 2025—

The Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) held its 25th meeting on Jan. 21, focusing on updates from the University of Calgary Senate, the SU 2025 General Election and key appointments.

Taylor Sterlow, the newly appointed Faculty of Nursing representative, joined the council for her first official meeting. Sterlow was appointed during the Jan. 14 meeting and was welcomed by SLC members.

Senate Student-at-Large Representatives Muntaha Aamir and Elsa Stokes presented a detailed report from the Senate’s Dec. 4, 2024, meeting.

“The Senate acts as a link between the university and the greater community. It supports the university’s strategies and objectives by building community support for the university,” explained Aamir.

Chaired by the U of C Chancellor, the Senate comprises 62 members and operates through various subcommittees.

Stokes elaborated on the Senate’s key initiatives and committee responsibilities.

“The Executive Committee creates long-term plans and oversees Senate governance, while the Community Engagement Committee focuses on building external relationships, such as our Dinos merch draw for high school students,” she said.

Other initiatives include the Chancellor’s Scholars program, which is expanding its mentorship opportunities and social media presence, and the annual “Lecture of a Lifetime,” now scheduled for late March to avoid overlapping with graduation celebrations.

During the discussion, Vice President Internal Naomie Bakana raised concerns about the lack of consistent reporting from Senate representatives to SLC.

“Why haven’t there been summaries of Senate meetings provided to SLC since the beginning of your term?” she asked.

Stokes committed to improving communication.

“I’ll ensure that I present after every meeting moving forward.” Aamir added, “There was some confusion about whether summaries needed to be provided, but we’ll clarify this with the council.”

The SU 2025 General Election pre-election report was presented by Vice President Internal Naomie Bakana and President Ermia Rezaei-Afsah.

“The pre-election report is available for SLC members to view ahead of the upcoming election,” said Bakana, emphasizing the importance of familiarizing oneself with the information.

Rezaei-Afsah added that any questions about the election process should be directed to Chief Returning Officer Sanjampreet Singh. The report outlines timelines, procedures and expectations for the election, which will take place from March 4-6.

Faculty of Arts Representative Simchah Atanda shared updates on the faculty’s recent decision to suspend some programs. Atanda expressed frustration with the lack of transparency in the process.

“Neither the SU nor the faculty members were adequately informed,” said Atanda.

Atanda also encouraged representatives from other faculties to share ideas for advocacy in similar situations.

Vice President Academic Jessie Dinh assured the council that discussions with the university and government were ongoing.

During announcements, Bakana shared that the Black History Month art showcase had been cancelled due to limited submissions.

“While the showcase won’t move forward, we will still hold an exhibit in February to highlight student contributions,” she said.

She also reminded members of their commitments to upcoming pet therapy sessions.

During the question period, SLC members raised concerns about voter turnout for the upcoming election.

“With multiple individuals already expressing interest in running, we expect this to translate into higher voter engagement,” said Vice President External Mateusz Salmassi.

“The SU Annual Survey is seeing higher response rates this year, which gives us hope for increased participation in the election,” added Vice President Academic Jessie Dinh.

The meeting concluded with discussions about the university’s plan to accommodate 10,000 new students by 2030.

Rezaei-Afsah acknowledged the challenges posed by budget cuts and rising admission standards, describing the university’s plan as “disjointed.” Salmassi added that more Alberta students are pursuing education outside the province due to quality and affordability concerns.

For agendas, minutes, and updates on upcoming meetings, visit the Students’ Union website.