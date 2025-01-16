Trudeau’s resignation and rising geopolitical storm ahead of Trump’s inauguration

By Gurshaan Kaur Rai, January 16 2025

After nearly a decade in power, on Jan. 6, 2025, Justin Trudeau stepped down from his term as the 23rd prime minister of Canada and leader of the Liberal party. A historical announcement occurred outside the Rideau cottage residence, where Justin Trudeau explained his resignation and prorogation of the parliament until March 24.

Alongside the prorogation of parliament in Canada, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on January 20th. Across Canada, premiers like Danielle Smith question Justin Trudeau’s decision to resign and how this impacts the geopolitical climate of Canada leading up to the inauguration of Donald Trump.

In his historical announcement, Justin Trudeau stated that “this country deserves a real choice”, further explaining how ‘internal battles’ within the Liberal party have played a part in the pressure to step down.

As such, measures for a new leader for the Liberal party will commence and a federal election must occur before or on Oct. 20, 2025.

These internal battles within the Liberal party were evident much before the resignation of the prime minister, with Chrystia Freeland resigning on December 16th, 2024 from her position as the minister of finance and deputy prime minister of Canada.

Freeland explains her resignation’s links to the Trump threat as, “Our country today faces a grave challenge. The incoming administration in the United States is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 per cent tariffs”.

What is claimed by Justin Trudeau to be “internal battles” has now extended into the broader economic and political relations amongst the United States and Canada, with Donald Trump’s inauguration on the horizon.

Prior to this, Donald Trump has made several statements upon Canadian and United States relations. Justin Trudeau’s decision to step down leaves the next leader of the Liberal party to deal with negotiation of tariffs with the Trump administration.

Alberta’s premier Danielle Smith explains how Trudeau’s resignation leaves Canadians in uncertainty and to quickly call an election, and “give Canadians the opportunity to pick a party and a leader to represent their interests at this critical time for our nation”.

Progroment of parliament has rarely occurred in Canada, thus Justin Trudeau’s recent resignation amidst Trump’s inauguration creates a grey area within the political climate. When will the next leader of the Liberal party be elected amidst tariff threats and prorogation of parliament?

Uncertainty arises as a placeholder for Justin Trudeau is yet to be found within the Liberal party and tariff threats are imposed upon Canada within this transition. Justin Trudeau’s resignation in the current political climate leaves several questions and conflicts for his successors.

The next leader of the Liberal party of Canada would be dealing with the upcoming federal election, alongside the impacts of Trump’s inauguration and tariff threats made thus far.

With former decisions made by MP John Willamson in charge of a standing committee to host a non-confidence vote toward the Liberal government on January 7th. In attempts of the Conservative party of Canada allied with the NDP and Bloc Quebecois to bring down the Liberal Party of Canada, they have “no confidence in the Prime Minister”. Trudeau responded to this by prorogation of parliament which last occurred in Canada in 2008 with Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

A new leader of the Liberal party would have to deal with the aftermath of the prorogation and the end of the NDP-Liberal merger, weakening their resolve in the 2025 election unlike prior elections where the NDP and Liberal party stood together to form a minority government.

With Donald Trump making statements of Canada and the United States to join forces, alongside threats of annexing Canada, claiming to acquire Canada through “economic force”, the next leader of the Liberal party will have to consider decisions of retaliation and what negotiation looks like between the two countries.

Trudeau states on X in response to Trump annexing Canada, “there isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States”.

These “internal battles” extend beyond Justin Trudeau’s resignation speech to battles that will be fought by the Liberal party and its new leader leading up to the federal election this fall. With Trump’s inauguration on January 20th, the Liberal party of Canada faces the reality of the geopolitical climate in electing a new leader amidst prorogation of parliament.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.