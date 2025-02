The Gauntlet spotted some creative and memorable posters at this year’s Crowchild Classic! Check them out, and be sure to bring your best signs next year!



University of Calgary

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Mia Gilje

Mount Royal University

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Mia Gilje