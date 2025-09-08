Calgary Pride Parade 2025: Why we still need pride in 2025

By Mia Gilje, September 8 2025—

“Why do we still need pride in 2025?” is a question that’s been up for constant debate, so we at the Gauntlet asked attendees at Calgary’s 2025 Pride Parade why they believe that pride is still important today.

Photo by Mia Gilje

Marching alongside CJSW and other organizations within the University of Calgary, myself and the Gauntlets Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, Ilana van der Merwe, were keeping an eye out for potential interviewees.

Photo by Mia Gilje Photo by Mia Gilje

While scanning the crowd, we spotted a “Free mom hugs” sign and knew that we wanted a chance to hear her opinion. Currently studying social work, Kaylee highlighted that “[a disproportionate amount] …of the youth that are lgbt are homeless right now…a lot of the students and children are disowned by their parents so thats why I’m here giving mom hugs, everyone needs a hug and should be accepted and what they strive to be as a person.”

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Mia Gilje

Another eye-catching sign was from Kel, a current teacher at Balmoral School who was showing support for queer students. “I am a teacher who’s a member of the queer community, and I’m proud of that and I’m proud of my students,” Kel shared. “Pride started as a protest, pride started as a way to get equal rights for people.”

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Mia Gilje

A crucial aspect of pride that one attendee brought up is: “Everyone deserves to have fun.” Pride is absolutely a protest, and a fight for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, but it is also a time to celebrate queer joy. The backbone of this community is taking part in the exhilaration of unconfined self expression.

Photo by Mia Gilje Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Mia Gilje