Calgary Expo 2025: Parade Visual Feature

By Mia Gilje, Michael Sarsito, May 7 2025—

From cosplayers to celebrity guests, this years POW! Parade of Wonders started off Calgary Expo: 2025 with an absolute bang. After beginning at 10:30 am, the parade participants started marching from Victoria Park, making their way along 12th street and slowly heading towards the BMO center grand staircase for the opening ceremonies at 11:15 am.

The creativity and passion of the Calgary cosplay community was vibrant and clear. Artistry, craftsmanship, and an unholy amount of time contributed to hundreds of beautifully made pieces. Anyone who caught the parade was met with the sheer power of a dedicated nerd.

While cosplayers were certainly at the heart of the show, they weren’t the only participants. Fan favourites such as Kellan Lutz and Peter Facinelli from the Twilight Franchise brought another element of “wonder” to the festivities. Other guest stars like Lucas Grabeel from the High School Musical franchise and the cast of the original 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles also made a pleasant appearance.

Once again this parade was a phenomenal beginning to a weekend full of celebrating pop culture.

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Michael Sarsito

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Michael Sarsito

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Michael Sarsito

Photo by Mia Gilje

Photo by Michael Sarsito

Photo by Mia Gilje