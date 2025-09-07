The Power of Performance – August 2025 Visuals Showcase

By Mia Gilje, Raine Tajonera, Bridget Benedek-Koteles, September 4 2025—

This year the visuals section is bringing something new to the table. We’ll be doing monthly visuals showcases focused on volunteers. Following the chosen prompt, volunteers will be welcome to submit any visual they wish to publish with the Gauntlet.

For our very first showcase we asked for volunteers to submit visuals based on ”The Power of Performance”. Inspired by the many festivals the Gauntlet covered this year, the visuals team wanted to provide the opportunity to showcase visuals that encapsulates the magic of live music and live performances.

Personally I am unbelievably excited to see where this showcase project goes, and all of the amazing works that’ll come with it! – Visuals Editor, Mia Gilje.

Graphic and Words by Raine Tajonera

This year has seen some amazing live music both here in Calgary and worldwide, which are all incredible to see in person. Unfortunately, there are many who have been unable to see live music in person, especially with shows that are international. As someone who also relates to that, I still have my own way to experience performances across global borders through concert and festival recordings that I can play back despite being unable to see it live. This visual encapsulates my favourite performance this year–YOASOBI’S Idol, which I feel transcends the boundary of digital space.

Graphic and Words by Bridget Benedek-Koteles

I chose a musical performance for this idea. Normally, the power of performance is shown as something experienced by the audience. This piece highlights the experience of the performer. The performer tracks the structure of composition and decides how to interpret it. The performer is the first and the closest to hearing what’s being produced, which is a very powerful experience. I wanted to show this by having the performer alone and in the foreground, in a moment that shows an ongoing musical delivery. For this I chose the pose, especially the hands playing a chord, and the blurred background is suggestive of the sound.

Photo by Dianne Miranda

Photo by Michael Sarsito

Photo by Ethan Langenberger