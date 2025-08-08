The Raptors are coming to campus: NBA training camp to be hosted by UCalgary

By Maggie Hsu, August 7 2025—

In a historic first, the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association (NBA) are bringing their 2025 training camp to our campus’s very own Jack Simpson Gym.

While the Raptors have played preseason games in Calgary before — once in 1996 and again in 2016 — this visit will be an extended stay from September 30 to October 2 as they take over the Dinos’ home court to prepare for the upcoming NBA season. While the daily practice sessions themselves will be closed to the public, the team will host an open practice on Friday, October 3, giving Calgary basketball fans a rare opportunity to see “Canada’s basketball team” in action, right here on campus.

From the Raptors to the Dinos

The Raptors’ visit isn’t just a cool photo op for the city; it’s an opportunity for UCalgary and the Dinos basketball programs to share in some of the renowned spotlight that follows the NBA team. The national attention is ripe for the Dinos as they prepare to host the U SPORTS Men’s Basketball Final 8 in March 2026.

Ben Matchett, Director of Athletics for the Dinos and President of Canada West, says the Raptors reached out in the spring to begin this partnership.

“They identified Calgary as a potential location and came for a site visit,” he shared in an interview with the Gauntlet. “They liked what they saw and ultimately, that led to this week’s announcement.”

And there’s plenty to like. The Raptors’ decision to bring their fall training camp to U of C reflects the university’s efforts to elevate collegiate basketball in the greater scene of Canadian sports.

“Anytime a university gets mentioned in the same breath as an NBA team — that’s a positive thing,” Matchett added.

What’s in it for Dinos athletes and UCalgary students?

So, what does this mean for the Dinos? What can students expect from a week of hosting an NBA team?

While the Raptors will be working to set themselves up for a successful season, Matchett says any opportunity to connect students and student-athletes with the pros will be embraced.

“They’re here to work,” he emphasized. “But whatever opportunities we have to engage our basketball programs or the student body, we’ll take advantage of.”

Even better? Some of the upgrades in the works to take place leading up to hosting the U SPORTS Final 8 — likely facility improvements — are now being fast-tracked to accommodate the Raptors. Meaning, the men’s and women’s basketball teams will reap the benefits for the entirety of their season.

A big year for basketball on campus

With this NBA training camp in October and the Final 8 coming in March, it’s shaping up to be a marquee year for basketball at UCalgary. The Raptors bring a welcomed and well-timed spotlight to campus and alongside it, excitement, exposure and momentum. Not just for the Dinos, but the broader Calgary basketball and sporting community.

Tickets for the Raptors’ Open Practice are expected to go on sale soon — and based on early buzz, Matchett expects strong demand.

“It’s going to be a pretty up-close and personal experience with some NBA stars,” he said.

And who knows — maybe we’ll get a Raptors x Dinos collab merch drop in the bookstore out of it, too.