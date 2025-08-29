GlobalFest 2025 presented an annual citizenship ceremony and closed the night with a Philippines inspired pop rock firework show

By Hannah Caparino, August 29 2025—

GlobalFest 2025 was set up with a number of stages that presented cultural performances from a number of associations and organizations. On the Philippines themed night, the TD Main Stage hosted dance performances that ranged from Venezuela, India and the Philippines. The night also featured a citizenship ceremony.

The TD Main Stage welcomed the Acholi Dance Pride from South Sudan and they lit up the stage with their exciting moves and upbeat music. Following Acholi were performances that were led by Venezuela dance group, Dynamic Latin Soul. The dancers were dressed in pastel coloured dresses as they danced to the sound of the guitar. Other performances included the Abhivyaki Dance Group Bollywood Rhythm and their dynamic choreography. Their dances were fueled by a combination of tradition and modern sounds which made their performance engaging.

Photo by Mia Gilje

The Filipino Arts and Culture Society of Alberta ended performances at the stage with a combination of music and dance performances. The costuming of the dancers were incredible as they included floral dresses with multicolored petals. One of the dances called the “Banga” involved the women dancing with a pot balanced on their heads, and each of them had expertly swayed around the stage with an effortless and joyful expression.

Photo by Mia Gilje

Each GlobalFest includes a citizenship ceremony where forty to fifty people become citizens in front of many festival attendees. Many people were in attendance to oversee the ceremony including Calgary Mayor, Joyti Gondek; Elder Clarence Wolfleg, and Tanya Fir, the Government of Alberta’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women. Ken Goosen who is the current Chief Operating Officer of GlobalFest was also present for the ceremony. Following the opening introductions the Citizenship Judge, James Clover led the citizenship oath that the new citizens had to recite in order to become Canadian citizens. The ceremony was emotional and cheerful as the new citizens gathered with their friends and family at the end of the synonym.

Photo by Mia Gilje

The firework show that followed the performances and ceremony was a pop rock infused display that referenced songs and Filipino icons. The show was designed by Robert Basihan and the Pyro Peacock Philippines team, and was a musical and pyro representation of Filipino culture.

Beginning the show was the song, “Eye of the Tiger” which was an allusion to Manny Pacquiao’s ring walk before all of his pro boxing matches. There were songs featured by both Bruno Mars and Olivia Rodrigo because of their Filipino heritage and songs like “Just the Way You Are” and “Vampire”, the fireworks would be lit to the beat and they’d be released to the drums and bass lines. Songs by Filipino artists like Bamboo were part of the firework show and viewers would watch the fireworks to the energetic tune of “Pinoy Ako”, and ballads by Francis Magalona balances Bamboo’s heavy rock.

The Philippines themed night was a celebration of all cultures and Filipino pride. The crowd excitedly gathered at Elliston Park to witness the fireworks and culture. Each of the attendees took part in learning about various cultures and traditions. Information about GlobalFest can be found on the website.