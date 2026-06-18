Sled Island 2026 Day 1: Theia, Sloosh and Lil Mariko kick things off at Commonwealth

By Laura Beldor, June 18 2026—

Sled Island 2026 started with a bang, with The Gauntlet presenting a variety of high-energy acts at Commonwealth Bar and Grill. The crowd was electrified by the main stage lineup, where artists performed songs featuring elements of folk, electronic, hyperpop and screamo.

The first performer of the night was Theia, a Māori musician from New Zealand. Her artistry is heavily rooted in her cultural identity and personal experiences as a queer indigenous woman, with many of her songs incorporating elements of folklore, history and social commentary.

Between songs, Theia took moments to discuss the cultural and historical context that inspired her music. This includes songs such as “Hoki Whenua Mai (Return The Land)” that detail the atrocities of colonization and features Hoka, a traditional style of Māori performance, which further emphasized the song’s message about resilience and the refusal to yield to oppressors. In another song, “Patupaiarehe,” Theia sings in the perspective of a mythical forest creature to comment on the effects of colonialism on the land and the identities of Māori individuals. Her voice is high, but her message is clear and strong; for change to be made, individuals must rally together and fight the forces of oppression and inequality.

Theia looks out to the audience as they open the show at Commonwealth on Wednesday, June 16, 2026. (Matthew Johnson / the Gauntlet.)

The following performers were Sloosh, a group from Edmonton consisting of BOOSH and SlowScan on electronics, Metro Kit on vocals and Jordin on drums. Where Theia’s songs mesmerized and inspired attendees, Sloosh lit a fire amongst the crowd with their unique electronic sound.

Sloosh’s high-energy rhythms and beats made their set feel like playing an intense boss battle. The pulsing lights of the venue matched the band’s fast- paced beats. Accompanying their music in the background were visuals of pop culture references. Adding to this sense of that added to the surrealness was Metro Kit’s voice, which was at times distorted, giving their vocals a dream-like quality. Metro Kit’s stage presence set the tone for their performance, with one of the highlights of their set being when the vocalist moved from the stage and joined the crowd to dance.

The final act was Lil Mariko, an American artist known for her hyperpop-screamo anthems. In her first Canadian performance, the crowd was delighted by the satirical and provocative stylings of her music that she has become known for.

Lil Mariko, the brooklyn based rapper, performing for the first time in Calgary at Commonwealth on Wednesday, June 16, 2026. (Matthew Johnson / the Gauntlet.)

During the set, the audience saw her perform songs like “Catboys” and “SIMP”, two songs that illustrate the ways in which internet humour heavily influences Lil Mariko’s work. The crowd also enjoyed how relatable her lyrics are, with attendees cheering and groaning out of understanding when she performed “Boring”, her song about going on a bad date. Ended the night with “Where’s My Juul?,” her first viral hit, which brought back fond memories of the early 2020s for many at the venue.

Information about the performances, venues and ticket pricing for Sled Island 2026 can be found here.