FROSH: How to use Active Living and why?

By Maggie Hsu, September 11 2025—

When deadlines pile up, free time is usually the first thing to go — and with it, our physical well-being. Instead of moving our bodies, many of us take “study breaks” by scrolling on our phones, only to pay for it later with stiff backs, low energy, or that “mystery illness” that hits right after finals. This isn’t just bad luck — it’s called the let-down effect or when chronic stress eases, your immune system falters, making you more likely to get sick. According to Dr. Paul Rosch, president of the American Institute of Stress, this can trigger both physical and psychological effects even after the stress is over.

One easy way to protect yourself? Use the campus’ Active Living facilities. You already pay for them in your student fees, so you might as well get your money’s worth and your health on track.

What’s included and how to access it

All full-time UCalgary students have Active Living memberships included in their general fees. Simply stop by the Active Living Client Services desk (KNA 104) to activate your membership attached to your UniCard. From then on, your all-access membership runs for the semester you’re registered.

Across fall, winter, spring and summer semesters, you’ll enjoy access to top-tier facilities used by the Calgary Dinos as well as Olympic hopefuls — no pay-per-visit needed.

Facilities that fit your interests

From cardio boosts to mindful low-intensity movement, Active Living has a space for you and your busy schedule:

Fitness Centre

Located in KNB 155, this massive space features everything your typical Gold’s Gym or GoodLife has to offer. From treadmills and stairmasters to squat racks and free weights, the second level features an indoor running track for you to keep up your step count during those cold Calgary winters. If you’re unsure of how to use the space, tours are available for anyone, simply see any of the Fitness Centre staff for details.

Specialized Fitness Spaces

If the Fitness Centre is still too overwhelming, Active Living offers alternative spaces like the Gold Fitness Alcove, a smaller space designed for functional fitness and circuit workouts. This area is ideal for anyone who may prefer working out in a quieter environment.

Another option is the Women’s Only Open Workout Time where those who identify as women can enjoy a private workout space in the High Performance Studio (KNA 17) on Mondays and Fridays (subject to change).

Similarly, Active Living offers Sensory Friendly Open Workout Time in the new Research Exercise Centre (KNB 190). This space is designed for students who may experience sensory sensitivities and as such, provides a closed and private space with soft lighting, no music (headphones optional), low capacity and a strictly enforced drop-free zone so loud noises are kept at a minimum.

Both the Women’s only and sensory friendly spaces are exclusive to students only, providing an additional layer of privacy for those who prioritize that. The schedule for both of these times are available on the Active Living website and it’s encouraged to use these times if it helps you feel more comfortable in pursuing your fitness goals.

Aquatic Centre, Olympic Oval, & Racquet Centre

Are you an avid swimmer or skater? Do you want to try squash, pickleball or handball? UCalgary is home to some of the top facilities in the nation and Western Canada for you to further your interests and access to these spaces are included in your Active Living memberships as well.

Outdoor Centre

One of North America’s largest outdoor gear hubs, offering rentals and programs for all things that comes alongside living an hour away from one of the most famous national parks in the world, check out this space whether you’re an experienced outdoorsmen or a newbie. UCalgary students enjoy a 10% discount on rentals.

Why it’s worth your time

Using Active Living isn’t just about burning calories. Research from the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology shows that even short bursts of exercise and movement can sharpen focus, reduce anxiety and enhance mood. Combine that with the let-down effect mitigation — you’re banking resilience, not just fitness.

Facilities like the Research Exercise Centre or Women-Only sessions show that Active Living cares about accessibility, inclusion, and mental comfort for all bodies and needs.

Final Word

With all of these options available to you, why not make your study break on campus a bit longer by taking a walk on the running track or playing a quick game of basketball in the gym? Whether it’s a stress-busting swim, an extended adventure starting at the Outdoor Centre or an intensive muscle pumping workout, your body (your mind and GPA) will thank you.